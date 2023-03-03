Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman

3 March 2023, 11:37

By Alice Bourne

A severely visually impaired caller has told Nick Ferrari how "frightening" it is "to have a cyclist coming towards you" on a pavement after a partially blind woman was jailed for manslaughter over the death of a cyclist she told to get off the pavement.

Joanne in Swansea related with the disabled woman charged with manslaughter, Auriol Grey, saying: "As a severely sight impaired lady I get around with a mobility cane."

She expressed her fear at walking on the pavements: "It is the most frightening thing for anyone with a sight impairment to go on a pavement and have a cyclist coming towards you."

She added: "What’s worse is when they whiz past you from behind."

Shocked by the three years prison sentence given to Auriol Grey, a visually disabled woman, for urging a cyclist to get of the pavement before they fell into the road to their death, Joanne continued: "I don’t know what her lawyers were thinking about."

The caller shared her belief that Auriol Grey "should have had better representation".

"It's absolutely disgusting", Joanne said.

Read More: Woman, 49, jailed for manslaughter for shouting at cyclist before she was killed by car 'plans to appeal'

Read More: Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

This comes as a disabled pedestrian who was convicted of manslaughter after gesturing and swearing at an elderly cyclist to get of the pavement moments before they fell into the path of an oncoming vehicle is said to be launching an appeal against her three-year prison sentence. Auriol Grey was said to have been expecting a suspended sentence.

CCTV footage showed the moment Auriol Grey gestured angrily and aggressively for elderly cyclist Celia Ward to 'get off the f****** pavement' in Cambridgeshire. The incident happened on October 20th in 2020 when the 77 year old who was a grandmother and retired midwife fell off her bike and into the road to her death.

The court heard that Auriol Grey had expressed 'no remorse' until pre-sentencing and after the incident had walked off to a local supermarket and did not wait for emergency services to arrive at the scene of the crash. Her lawyers are now launching an appeal after a bail application made today on her behalf failed.

Read More: Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Read More: Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

Nick heard from Joanne, the visually impaired caller, "I very often call out cyclists, I don’t give expletives but I often get expletives back."

Grey, who also has cerebral palsy, has denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a retrial at Peterborough crown court. The judge sentencing her said her actions were not the result of a disability, they added that the pavement was 2.4 metres wide where the accident happened, and said that it was a “shared path on the ring road”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss

Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show

Exclusive
The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending

Exclusive
Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

8 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

9 days ago

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

10 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Bear arriving for sentencing

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans
A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The worker was seen blasting the chicken with a blowtorch

Shocking footage shows worker blasting chicken with blowtorch in dirty alleyway as council launches investigation
Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20

Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to Boris Johnson at several gatherings, top MPs say
Leah Croucher's body was found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes in October

Mourners line streets of Milton Keynes for funeral of murdered teenager Leah Croucher

Bruce Willis' family revealed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis
THE owner of Lloyds Pharmacy has put all of its 1,300 chemist branches at risk of closure

Lloyds Pharmacy puts all 1,300 branches 'at risk' of closure in major blow for high street

Rule change: London City Airport

London City airport to scrap 100ml rule in biggest relaxation of security in decades

Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions