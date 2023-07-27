'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

27 July 2023, 11:18

Nick Ferrari: 'Is that the reality of bankrupt Britain?'

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari discusses the huge rise in shoplifting at Co-op stores, as one supermarket worker mentions the increased level of threat to staff safety.

Before listeners heard from Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, it was announced that shoplifting has reached record levels at Co-op locations across the country, with an average of nearly 1,000 incidents each day in the first half of this year - an increase of 35%.

One shop in inner London was looted three times in a single day.

Nick said: "Is that the reality of Bankrupt Britain? Of Struggle Street?

"When you put those tags on cheese, now I get it that you do it on meat products, I get it I understand that...but to put tags on a block of cheese.

"Is that what we've come to?"

Shockingly, police often failed to respond to reports of shoplifting - 71% of serious retail crime callouts were not responded to, the company said.

Read more: 'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'

Supermarket worker: "People come to sweep the whole shelf..."

Nick then went on to speak to Yasmin, a supermarket manager who told him about rising robberies and 'kiosk breaches' that the police neglect, showing their lack of care and prioritisation for shop workers.

Yasmin said: "People don't just come in to steal some food or a bottle of wine, they come in to sweep the whole shelf...

"We go to work and we don't know what's next, we fear for our lives.

"All we need is safety for all the retail workers."

Nick asked: "If you or a colleague is being threatened by someone with a knife as they are stealing cigarettes or something, do the police attend the call?"

Yasmin replied: "No, that's the thing. Police will attend but a few hours later."

Matt Hood, Co-op Food managing director, said: "We know retail crime is driven by repeat and prolific offenders and, organised criminal gangs. It is an ongoing challenge for all retailers, and in the worst instances can even be described as ‘looting’.

Read more: Mum-of-three 'attacked' trying to stop shoplifters blasts PCSO who refused to intervene 'as then I have to deal with it'

Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

The Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC

Rwanda plan will be 'money well spent' if it 'makes it less attractive' for migrants crossing the Channel, minister says

Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at LBC this morning

No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections
The boss of Natwest told LBC "things could be worse"

One more interest rate rise ‘probable,’ warns NatWest chairman as he says ‘we are worse off’

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip

Survivor of failed Titan trip recalls moment passengers had to 'rock from side to side' to get sub back to surface
Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times

Pictured: Charlie 'Cheeks' Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at end-of-term marquee party at Sussex farmhouse
Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana

Man who shot and killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell will die in jail after being handed whole life order
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry's phone hacking case thrown out as judge dismisses claim of 'secret agreement' with the press
The tram crash killed seven people

TfL fined £10m for health and safety failures over Croydon tram crash that killed seven people
Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

Sinead O'Connor found 'unresponsive' at London home, as police say her death is not suspicious
Hugh Grant in the Wonka trailer

Hugh Grant casting as Oompa Loompa in new Wonka film criticised by actor with dwarfism

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit blasts 'meaningless' police apology
Co-op said shoplifting had reached record levels in its stores

'Brazen and violent gangs' lead shoplifting spree at Co-op as bosses call for more help from police
Let's hope consumers can maintain their appetite to spend money and enjoy themselves, as the discouraging clouds of economic pressures in terms of the cost of living continue to envelope around our lives.

Cost of living crisis? - That's not reflected in retail and travel activity, writes David Buik

Cost of living crisis? - That's not reflected in retail and travel activity, writes David Buik