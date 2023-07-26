'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari blasts the "incredible incompetence" and "extraordinary clustershambles" after NatWest boss Alison Rose admitted to leaking inaccurate details.

This monologue, delivered by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, came after a NatWest boss quits £5.2m a year job after leaking inaccurate information about Nigel Farage's bank account.

Dame Alison Rose, the CEO of the NatWest Group, earlier admitted making "a serious error of judgment" by talking about politician Mr. Farage's bank account at Coutts, which is part of the wider group.

Nick said to listeners: "One extraordinary clustershambles over which she presided as the boss, briefing a journalist - what the hell? You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier."

It came just hours after the bank's board backed the beleaguered CEO while saying that she would be paid less this year in light of the leak. The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Nick continued: "And the incredible incompetence of Coutts and NatWest.

"I mean eye-catching incompetence. This is a bank, Coutts, that's looked after the money of princes and presidents, kings and queens.

"Even the late Queen Mother. They're incompetent! Breathtakingly incompetent."

