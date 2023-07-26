'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

26 July 2023, 09:55

Nick Ferrari on 'Incompetence' over Nigel Farage's bank row

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari blasts the "incredible incompetence" and "extraordinary clustershambles" after NatWest boss Alison Rose admitted to leaking inaccurate details.

This monologue, delivered by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, came after a NatWest boss quits £5.2m a year job after leaking inaccurate information about Nigel Farage's bank account.

Dame Alison Rose, the CEO of the NatWest Group, earlier admitted making "a serious error of judgment" by talking about politician Mr. Farage's bank account at Coutts, which is part of the wider group.

Nick said to listeners: "One extraordinary clustershambles over which she presided as the boss, briefing a journalist - what the hell? You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier."

READ MORE: Natwest boss quits £5.2m a year job after leaking inaccurate information about Nigel Farage's bank account

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy joins Nick Ferrari

It came just hours after the bank's board backed the beleaguered CEO while saying that she would be paid less this year in light of the leak. The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Nick continued: "And the incredible incompetence of Coutts and NatWest.

"I mean eye-catching incompetence. This is a bank, Coutts, that's looked after the money of princes and presidents, kings and queens.

"Even the late Queen Mother. They're incompetent! Breathtakingly incompetent."

READ MORE: 'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

The Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC

Rwanda plan will be 'money well spent' if it 'makes it less attractive' for migrants crossing the Channel, minister says

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
1

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at LBC this morning

No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections
The boss of Natwest told LBC "things could be worse"

One more interest rate rise ‘probable,’ warns NatWest chairman as he says ‘we are worse off’
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits told to prepare for more rain as washout summer continues

Brace for rain: Met Office warns of Atlantic weather system bringing thundery showers as washout summer continues
Junior doctors in England to stage fresh four-day strike in August

Junior doctors in England to stage fresh four-day strike in August over 35% pay rise demand
Investigators are examining DNA from human remains found from the wreckage of the Titan submersible

DNA tests being carried out on human remains recovered from wreck of Titan submersible

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of difficult days ahead

'Difficult days ahead': Greek PM warns as temperatures on fire-ravaged islands set to soar even higher
Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts

Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape

Father of man who sexually assaulted and strangled teen sister was also jailed for rape in chilling echo of son's crimes
Ailsa and Ross Graham's honeymoon was cut short by the fires on Rhodes

'I wake up smelling burning': Honeymoon couple tell of nightmare escape from burning island of Rhodes
Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion
Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport