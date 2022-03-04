'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack

4 March 2022, 10:02

By Tim Dodd

This caller who lives near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which came under attack by Russian troops last night says he still cannot persuade his wife to flee Ukraine with their children.

It comes after Russian shelling sparked a fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant in an attack which Boris Johnson said "could directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following an attack from Putin's tanks, in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city. Local authorities said this morning that the Russian forces had taken over the plant.
"[We're] near enough to be very scary," caller Niall said.

Niall said his first reaction was to "go find a geiger counter" on the advice of a neighbour, but that around three hours later a contact who worked at the plant was able to confirm to them that the fire was at an administrative building.

"How likely is it that the events of last night might change your wife's mind?" Nick asked.

"I don't know, I've been talking with her this morning, she was still pretty against leaving," Niall replied.

"People don't want to leave, they want to stay in their homes, they want to stay where they're from. She's particularly... stubborn."

On NATO's support to Ukraine, Niall said: "The sense is, thanks for the help but why not beforehand, because it wouldn't have happened if we had all the weaponry beforehand."

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security
The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go
The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says

