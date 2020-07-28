Ex-Balearics President: Spain has lower Covid numbers than the UK

28 July 2020, 09:59

The former president of the Balearic Islands has told LBC the government's decision to force travellers from Spain to quarantine doesn't make sense.

The Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel to Spain now includes the Balearic and Canary islands - even though the Canaries are 1,000 miles from the mainland and have a very low coronavirus rate.

José Ramón Bauzá was President of the Balearic Islands until 2015 and insists Spain is safer from Covid than the UK.

Nick spoke to the former President of the Balearic Islands
Nick spoke to the former President of the Balearic Islands. Picture: PA / LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"The Prime Minister's food ad ban ignores all evidence," says furious advertising chief

"The Prime Minister's food ad ban ignores all evidence," says furious advertising chief

14 hours ago

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

1 day ago

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari told employers to get their workers back in the office

Nick Ferrari's message to companies: Get workers back to the office now
Three people return to Birmingham Airport

Your employer can stop you going on holiday due to quarantine: Legal expert
Arrivals from Spain are required to quarantine for 14-days on their return to the UK

Quarantine for travellers from Spain could be cut to 10 days

Kylie Moore-Gilbert: British-Australian academic transferred to 'notorious' Qarchak prison in Iran