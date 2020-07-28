Ex-Balearics President: Spain has lower Covid numbers than the UK

The former president of the Balearic Islands has told LBC the government's decision to force travellers from Spain to quarantine doesn't make sense.

The Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel to Spain now includes the Balearic and Canary islands - even though the Canaries are 1,000 miles from the mainland and have a very low coronavirus rate.

José Ramón Bauzá was President of the Balearic Islands until 2015 and insists Spain is safer from Covid than the UK.

Nick spoke to the former President of the Balearic Islands. Picture: PA / LBC

More to follow...