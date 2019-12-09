BBC ad accused of bias over turkey wearing "I love vegan" jumper

Farmers have complained of BBC bias after a Christmas advert featuring turkeys wearing jumpersprocliming "I love vegans".

The animated birds are seen celebrating meat-free Christmas meals in the short film released by the BBC.

They claim “less of us have been gobbled this year”, while a yoga teacher says “we don’t have to eat rabbit food for breakfast any more”.

The National Farming Union claim it is another example of a perceived bias against rural communities.

The controversial turkey wearing a vegan jumper. Picture: BBC

Union vice president Stuart Roberts said: “We are deeply concerned that the BBC appears to have started campaigning for a vegan diet in advertising for its Christmas programming, none of which appears to cover veganism in its schedule.

“It doesn’t appear to sit within the BBC’s editorial guidelines, which clearly states that they shouldn’t be a campaigning organisation, and this advert takes our concerns about the BBC’s impartiality in its coverage of meat issues a step further.”

