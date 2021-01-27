'Better late than never,' hotels are ready for airport quarantine plans

By EJ Ward

One hotel chain owner has told LBC he is ready for the Government to bring in quarantine hotels but questions why it was not done sooner.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to reveal the Government's decision on forcing international arrivals to quarantine in hotels.

Ministers have reportedly decided the policy will only apply to British nationals coming from high-risk countries.

Businessman, Founder and Chairman of the Arora Group - Surinder Arora - told LBC they're well prepared for the roll-out.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari the hotel owner said the hotel industry has been "standing by" for a long time.

He added that the Government has been "a little bit slow" in bringing in the quarantine measures.

Mr Arora said he could not understand why there were no airport checks in place from last year, but it was "better late than never."

He revealed some of the measures his hotels are taking including working with a lab group to ensure people can be tested for Covid.

He said guests staying in his hotels are able to have a PCR test for Covid as part of the measures for flying out of the UK.

The Government has faced criticism over perceived slowness to react to the coronavirus crisis, but Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC he thinks the right decisions were made at the right time.