Boris Johnson Is Head And Shoulders Above Tory Leadership Rivals, Says Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is "head, shoulders and most of his upper body" above his rivals for the Conservative Party leadership, says Nick Ferrari.

Theresa May will agree the timetable for her departure after the next vote on her Brexit deal in June and the former Foreign Secretary revealed yesterday that he would definitely be running to be the next Tory leader.

Mr Johnson has received criticism in the past for his complicated private life, but Nick says that doesn't matter one bit to him.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "How many years did we do Ask Boris with him? About four or five years. I have socialised with him, he has tipped a bucket of water over my head, we've had a cycle race together - I actually beat him - we've been in a helicopter with him.

"As far as journalists know, I know him as well as anyone.

"I couldn't give a stuff about his private life. If he is the person who could actually bring this country back from the extraordinary position that Mrs May has manoeuvred it, do you honestly care that he's been married a couple of times and he has been a bit of a lad? Does that really bother you because it doesn't bother me.

"Whether he has the skillset... his time in City Hall, absolutely yes he does. His time in the Foreign Office, that is the one concern.

Nick Ferrari defended Boris Johnson over his private life. Picture: LBC / PA

"But it is going to take a remarkable politician to turn this country around. Maybe not even a Conservative by the way.

"Is it Boris? Certainly, he's head, shoulders and most of his upper body above most of the field who have declared so far.

"They are not half the man Boris Johnson is as a political force."

Above shows the moment Boris Johnson did indeed throw a bucket of water over Nick as part of the Ice Bucket Challenge.