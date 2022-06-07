Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

7 June 2022, 08:22 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 09:33

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister's woes are not finished after last night's no confidence vote, Nick Ferrari warns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson won a no confidence vote from his party on Monday evening, after Sir Graham Brady received more than the required 54 letters of no confidence.

The Prime Minister only had 59% of his MPs express support for his premiership, raising questions of how he may save himself.

Read more: Boris fights on: PM plans policy blitz after winning bruising confidence vote

"A hollow victory it has to be said for the Prime Minister" Nick Ferrari noted.

"When you take out the ministers and the junior ministers" he explained, "you get a vote there against him of 70 plus percent."

Read more: Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

Read more: James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Read more: Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

Read More: 'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer

Nick suggested that those on the government payroll would be all but guaranteed to vote with Boris Johnson, despite the several scandals he has been hit with since taking office.

"He's got 12 months supposedly", to make a drastic turnaround in support, Nick explained, "because of the rules of the Conservative party."

"He won't even get towards the end of this month without almost certainly taking another kicking."

Nick went on to explain that the Prime Minister's next bruising will come in the two upcoming by-elections – one in Tiverton and Homerton and one in Wakefield respectively.

He believed that the seats in the Tory heartlands and the Red Wall respectively could end with further pressure being piled on the Prime Minister.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Exclusive
Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'

Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick
Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme
'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

13 hours ago

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Woman who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer
Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned.

Long Covid patients face 'postcode lottery' for treatment, nurses warn
Aiden Aslin has been threatened with the death penalty

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces
England manager Gareth Southgate has warned he will think twice about asking black players to take spot kicks following the racist abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final last year.

Southgate will 'think twice' before black footballers take penalties over racist abuse fears
Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap
Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership

Boris bids to rally Cabinet with policy blitz after wounding confidence vote
Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home
Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger

Tiger King’s Doc Antle facing prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'
Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again