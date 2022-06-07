Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister's woes are not finished after last night's no confidence vote, Nick Ferrari warns.

Boris Johnson won a no confidence vote from his party on Monday evening, after Sir Graham Brady received more than the required 54 letters of no confidence.

The Prime Minister only had 59% of his MPs express support for his premiership, raising questions of how he may save himself.

"A hollow victory it has to be said for the Prime Minister" Nick Ferrari noted.

"When you take out the ministers and the junior ministers" he explained, "you get a vote there against him of 70 plus percent."

Nick suggested that those on the government payroll would be all but guaranteed to vote with Boris Johnson, despite the several scandals he has been hit with since taking office.

"He's got 12 months supposedly", to make a drastic turnaround in support, Nick explained, "because of the rules of the Conservative party."

"He won't even get towards the end of this month without almost certainly taking another kicking."

Nick went on to explain that the Prime Minister's next bruising will come in the two upcoming by-elections – one in Tiverton and Homerton and one in Wakefield respectively.

He believed that the seats in the Tory heartlands and the Red Wall respectively could end with further pressure being piled on the Prime Minister.