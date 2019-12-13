Boris Johnson's victory speech: Michael Portillo sees a very different Prime Minister

Lord Portillo told LBC we saw a very different Boris Johnson during his victory speech following his crushing victory.

The Conservatives won a huge majority in Thursday's general election, winning 364 seats with just one left to declare. Labour trailed behind with just 203.

In his victory speech the Prime Minister struck a much more conciliatory tone than we have seen in recent weeks.

He said: "I have a message to all those who voted for us yesterday, especially those who voted for us Conservatives, one nation Conservatives for the first time.

"You may only have lent us your vote and you may not think of yourself as a natural Tory.

"And as I think I said 11 years ago to the people of London when I was elected in what was thought of as a Labour city, your hand may have quivered over the ballot paper as before you put your cross in the Conservative box and you may intend to return to Labour next time round.

"And if that is the case, I am humbled that you have put your trust in me and that you have put your trust in us."

Michael Portillo saw a different Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

Michael Portillo insisted we'll see the return of the more liberal Boris Johnson who was Mayor of London.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "He's renamed the party. It's now the One Nation Conservative Party. It's the People's Government. So there are new slogans.

"I think it will be difficult to sustain the idea that he's an extremist, that he's a kind of Thatcherite.

"What did he choose to talk about? He spoke about the health service with real passion. He talked about education, infrastructure, carbon neutrality.

"These are not the policies of an extreme right-wing government."