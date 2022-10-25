'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

By Abbie Reynolds

Company owner in Reigate says Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister is a "breath of fresh air" and applauds his actions as Chancellor.

Many have deemed Rishi Sunak as too out of touch - because of his wealth - to be the leader of Britain, Charlie in Reigate called into Nick Ferrari's show to put down these ideas.

"I think he's a breath of fresh air," the caller began.

He pointed to the positives of Rishi Sunaks's time as Chancellor during the pandemic: "I'm remembering back in Covid when he saved a lot of people's businesses, got a lot of people out of trouble.

"He called Liz Truss on all the Hustings, he called her budget for what it was, he understands the economy."

Proving his delight for the new Prime Minister he levelled with Nick Ferrari: "Here listen, Britain's back open for business!"

Nick Ferrari asked if measures brought in by the former Chancellor during Covid had directly impacted him.

"Rishi Sunak bailed my company right out of trouble, if it wasn't for Rishi my company and loads of other companies wouldn't be here, he understands business," he replied.

He went on to acknowledge the disapproval of Rishi Sunak: "People keep knocking him about his wealth."

"Let's just point out there are loads of politicians - have a look at Tony Blair, Tony Blair is worth fifty million quid no one knocks him for that.

"Keir Starmer is a multi-millionaire no one knocks him for that. Even Jeremy Corbyn's got a few quid in the bank!"

He concluded his point: "So let's leave him alone and let's leave him alone and let him get on with the job."

When Nick Ferrari asked the caller what his line of work was, he said he has "a carpet shop in Reigate".

"Come on give yourself another advert," Nick insisted.

"Town and Country flooring" the caller announced, Nick then suggested: "How about free underlay for every order today? What do you reckon?"

"Free underlay with a smile," he agreed.

The call proved popular with senior guests on Nick's show as Former Conservative minister Lord Mcloughlin said: "Charlie from Reigate this morning was absolutely right."

Later on, when Tory MP Victoria Atkins was quizzed on which senior position she'd like in Rishi Sunak's cabinet she told Nick Ferrari:

"I'm quite interested in becoming an underlay fitter for Charlie in Reigate."