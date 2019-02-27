Business Minister Says He Was Prepared To Quit To Stop No-Deal Brexit

27 February 2019, 13:58

The business minister has told LBC he was prepared to quit his government role in order to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Richard Harrington said he “could not countenance” leaving the bloc without an agreement in place and it was “not a legitimate negotiating tool”.

He now “fully supports” Theresa May’s decision to allow MPs a vote on delaying Brexit if her deal is rejected by MPs next again month.

The business minister joined Nick Ferrari on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

“We would have reluctantly had to support the Yvette Cooper, Letwin amendment today if that was the only way we could stop a no-deal Brexit," he told Nick Ferrari.

“But [Theresa May] has given us a vote on it so fair enough”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has issued a plea to MPs to “do their duty” and vote through her Brexit deal.

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: "In the discussions I have had with the leadership of the of the European Union and the leaders of every EU member state, I have found a real determination to find a way through which allows the UK to leave with a deal.

“That engagement has already begun to bear fruit."

