Business Minister Says He Was Prepared To Quit To Stop No-Deal Brexit
27 February 2019, 13:58
The business minister has told LBC he was prepared to quit his government role in order to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Richard Harrington said he “could not countenance” leaving the bloc without an agreement in place and it was “not a legitimate negotiating tool”.
He now “fully supports” Theresa May’s decision to allow MPs a vote on delaying Brexit if her deal is rejected by MPs next again month.
“We would have reluctantly had to support the Yvette Cooper, Letwin amendment today if that was the only way we could stop a no-deal Brexit," he told Nick Ferrari.
“But [Theresa May] has given us a vote on it so fair enough”.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has issued a plea to MPs to “do their duty” and vote through her Brexit deal.
Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: "In the discussions I have had with the leadership of the of the European Union and the leaders of every EU member state, I have found a real determination to find a way through which allows the UK to leave with a deal.
“That engagement has already begun to bear fruit."