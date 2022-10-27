Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“One served in the Albanian Army who says he was 15!” says this charity worker, who explains they hide their true age by not arriving with a passport.

A charity worker told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that she knows of migrants who have lied about their age and why they came here to be able to stay in the UK.

“I worked in a children’s charity”, Karen in Croydon began. “We had Albanian men in there.”

She said: “I had one that served in the Albanian Army who said he was 15 and I had one who was married with children.”

Read more: Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

Karen explained that when migrants arrive without a passport, their real age can’t be proven and that her charity, which she would not name, stops working with people after 16.

“You know it’s a con right?”, Nick asked.

Karen responded: “Of course I do, of course, I do”, before sharing another story.

“A friend of mine, [her] daughter was sitting next to a man in secondary school, claiming he was 15. She complained to the school, obviously their hands are tied.”

It came “to the degree where she said I can't do this anymore. You’ve got a man sitting next to my 15-year-old daughter”.

She continued: “The school said we can’t do anything, they’ve claimed they’re 15, this is what we have to do, which I totally understand.”

Read more: Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

Karen said: “She had to take her daughter out of school and educate her in a different area because she wasn’t prepared to have her daughter sitting with a man.”

Nick asked: “Karen, what happens if you were to say to your line manager, ‘Look, this young man, he’s not 15, he’s 20-something and he’s got children’, what would they say in reply to you?”

“Well they know, but they said there was nothing that they could do as well…you cannot prove that they are the age that they are”, she replied.

Karen claims: “They use two things to come to this country…obviously you know we are fair in this country…either family feud, or they’re gay.”

She told Nick about a friend also working in this industry.

The charity worker claims her friend was told by a migrant that he is “a gay man and I’ve been persecuted in Albania”.

The charity worker says the man later revealed that he was engaged to someone else in the UK and that his story of being gay was a cover for him to migrate here.

“I think this is the reality isn’t it?”, Nick concluded.

The call prompted a discussion about the Channel crossings, while others branded her a racist.

I know exactly where my passport is but if my house got blown up or returning to my house was life-threatening in a civil war I can envisage me leaving the country without it. Why can’t this person? — Sir Geoff Harman🎓🧗‍♂️🥾🏑🏕🀄️🇬🇧🇹🇭🇭🇰🦮💙 (@harman_geoff) October 27, 2022

If this is true, it just shows that asylum seekers need their claims investigating and processing thoroughly. No one is against that 🤷‍♀️ — So very tired 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💙 (@Desumeb) October 27, 2022

Maybe if there was a change in the law that allowed asylum seekers to work they wouldn't be hanging around, like many unemployed people do — Rose Hart (@RoseHar37523274) October 27, 2022