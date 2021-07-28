Exclusive

EasyJet chief condemns PM's Covid travel policy as it 'does not follow science'

28 July 2021, 09:45

EasyJet chief calls for 'amber plus' list to be axed as it 'does not follow science'
EasyJet chief calls for 'amber plus' list to be axed as it 'does not follow science'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Fiona Jones

EasyJet chief Johan Lungren condemned the Government's Covid travel policy, branding the amber plus list as being based on something other than data and science.

It comes as the Government is set to open England's borders to allow double-jabbed US and EU travellers to enter without quarantine, according to reports.

The Prime Minister told LBC in an exclusive interview that the US is a "massively important partner" for the UK, so they want people to be able to travel as freely as possible.

He told Nick Ferrari: "We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time."At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us."

EasyJet chief Johan Lungren hailed this decision as "the right thing to be done" albeit "too late."

Mr Lungren told LBC's Nick Ferrari that it is "very easy" to travel between European countries.

"I want this to happen in the UK because it should and it could...if you're double-vaccinated there are no restrictions at all in many places, you don't need to provide unnecessary PCR testing and in some cases where they do have testing in place, they will satisfy themselves with the lateral flow test.

"There are many companies and businesses that need to go where the business action's taking place, and that is now unfortunately taking place for us more outside the UK for no good reason at all."

Mr Lungren had further critique for the Government's "amber plus" list which could see more countries added; unlike the amber list, those arriving in England from 'amber plus' list countries will need to quarantine for 10 days at home or in other accommodation, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid.

The amber plus list was first introduced for France, due to growing concerns over the number of Beta variant Covid cases.

Nick Ferrari asked the aviation chief whether this new list was an example of UK's PM "playing politics", to which Mr Lungren replied, "Something was being played but it was not following data or science, that's for sure.

"UK still sits among the highest in the world: 740 cases, last time I looked, per 100,000. France would be down at the 100 levels and Beta cases, they represent now less than 2.5%.

"I think that has to go very rapidly and it should never have been introduced."

Read more: Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'

Which countries could be added to the 'amber plus' list?

Spain and Greece are the two countries at the biggest risk of being downgraded to 'amber plus' during the next review.

It comes as cases continue to rise rapidly in those countries, with Spain seeing around 377 cases per 100,000 people and Greece is seeing 170 per 100,000.

However, such a move would cause chaos for travellers, with Labour Party figures estimating that almost six million could face having their holidays ruined.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "The travel list allocations have not changed for Spain or Greece.

"We are closely monitoring the data and will take swift action on travel list allocations and international travel requirements should the data show that countries’ risk to England has changed.

"Other potential countries being moved to 'amber plus' include Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson has vowed to end self-isolation rules for those who are double jabbed next month

Rule changes to end pingdemic ‘nailed on’ for August 16, PM tells LBC
The Prime Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson claims the press won't be "muzzled" by Official Secrets review
Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner

Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner
Boris Johnson urged people to continue being cautious about coronavirus

'Getting jabs will help, not hinder you' as England moves out of lockdown, PM tells LBC
The Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the memorial was "massively important" to him

Police memorial honours those who 'run towards danger' to protect us, PM says
Boris Johnson told LBC he wants to thicken the thin blue line

I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

14 hours ago

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio.

Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction
Over 3,000 daily Covid cases have been recorded in Tokyo for the first time, as the Olympic Games continue despite surging cases.

Tokyo daily Covid cases top 3,000 for first time as virus surges during Olympics
Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
The footage has been released by the RNLI charity

RNLI: We make no apology for rescuing migrants

A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.

One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London
Harvey, Riley and Reggie in front of the new UK Police Memorial

Boys pay poignant tribute to grandad cop killed in line of duty
“He was so much more than a police officer, he was a family man, a great dad and he never had any regrets.”

Widow of murdered police sergeant pays tribute as National Police Memorial is unveiled
Sussex Police released the shocking footage

Shocking footage shows moment texting lorry driver crashes into prison van
The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry