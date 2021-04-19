European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC

By EJ Ward

The European Super League is "all about money," it's "not the fans, it’s about money,” former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told LBC

After six English clubs agreed to join a controversial breakaway European Super League the former football boss told LBC's Nick Ferrari he thought the move was all about money.

He said it would put managers in "such a difficult position".

The bombshell plan, announced on Sunday, saw United join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and six other European clubs in creating a rival competition to the Champions League.

It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members with the new competition, which will begin "as soon as practicable" to eventually feature 20 teams.

"It's all about the money," Harry told Nick before hitting out at some of the European clubs involved.

"We’ve got Inter Milan, A.C. Milan, no disrespect, they’d struggle to finish in the top 8 in England, in the Premier League. These are not super teams, you know, these are teams, it’s a make-up league between three countries, and they see big money and that’s all it’s about."

Branding the club's interests as "money, money, money," Harry said they weren't thinking about the supporters.

"They’re not concerned about fans and it’s about, they made investments into these football clubs because they saw it as a great investment, and that’s what they’ve done."