Hancock dismisses modelling that suggests UK will have herd immunity by Monday

By Fiona Jones

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dismissed modelling that suggests the UK could have 'herd immunity' as early as next Monday after being challenged on the 'slow' unlocking of the country by Nick Ferrari.

According to University College London modelling, Britain will achieve herd immunity on Monday 12 April.

The threshold for herd immunity will be passed on 12 April, according to the modelling, as the number of people with Covid protection either through vaccination or previous infection will hit 73.4%.

But Mr Hancock was challenged this morning with Nick asking him why the Government's roadmap is "moving at such a slow pace" with this in mind, questioning the need for social distancing and the rollout of two Covid tests per week.

Mr Hancock dismissed the report: "I was told by some scientists that we were going to have herd immunity in May, and then in June, and then after that."

"These reports are exaggerated in your view?" Nick asked.

The Health Secretary responded, "What I prefer to do is watch the data. We've set out the roadmap, the roadmap is really clear, it's our route back to normal. We're on track to meet the roadmap and that is our goal."

Nick questioned why the Cabinet "does not accept modelling from University College London" but does "from the Imperial College London."

"Can I put it to you that they tell the message that you want and the others don't tell the message you want and so you ignore it?"

Mr Hancock said that the Imperial study out this morning, which finds the prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England fell by around 60% from February to March, "was not on modelling."

He continued: "I think we have taken the right course in plotting our way to freedom and doing it carefully because we want it to be irreversible. We have seen what happens when this virus gets going, and we're seeing it getting going right now on the continent.

"We want to get out of this safely and irreversibly, and that is why we set out the roadmap."

From Monday 12 April, the next stage of the country's unlocking will be launched. Measures include: