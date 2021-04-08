Hancock dismisses modelling that suggests UK will have herd immunity by Monday

8 April 2021, 10:47

By Fiona Jones

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dismissed modelling that suggests the UK could have 'herd immunity' as early as next Monday after being challenged on the 'slow' unlocking of the country by Nick Ferrari.

According to University College London modelling, Britain will achieve herd immunity on Monday 12 April.

The threshold for herd immunity will be passed on 12 April, according to the modelling, as the number of people with Covid protection either through vaccination or previous infection will hit 73.4%.

But Mr Hancock was challenged this morning with Nick asking him why the Government's roadmap is "moving at such a slow pace" with this in mind, questioning the need for social distancing and the rollout of two Covid tests per week.

Mr Hancock dismissed the report: "I was told by some scientists that we were going to have herd immunity in May, and then in June, and then after that."

"These reports are exaggerated in your view?" Nick asked.

The Health Secretary responded, "What I prefer to do is watch the data. We've set out the roadmap, the roadmap is really clear, it's our route back to normal. We're on track to meet the roadmap and that is our goal."

Read more: Life almost back to normal by July in Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' to freedom

Nick questioned why the Cabinet "does not accept modelling from University College London" but does "from the Imperial College London."

"Can I put it to you that they tell the message that you want and the others don't tell the message you want and so you ignore it?"

Mr Hancock said that the Imperial study out this morning, which finds the prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England fell by around 60% from February to March, "was not on modelling."

He continued: "I think we have taken the right course in plotting our way to freedom and doing it carefully because we want it to be irreversible. We have seen what happens when this virus gets going, and we're seeing it getting going right now on the continent.

"We want to get out of this safely and irreversibly, and that is why we set out the roadmap."

From Monday 12 April, the next stage of the country's unlocking will be launched. Measures include:

  • Non-essential retail to open
  • Outdoor hospitality can reopen
  • Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
  • Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
  • Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
  • Driving lessons can reopen
  • Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Hancock Ferrari

Hancock: Under 30s who have had one AZ jab should take the second one
Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member
Ferrari

Former head of UK vaccines regulator: 'No reservations' about AstraZeneca jab
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
Nick Ferrari scrutinises Nadhim Zahawi over 'unfair' travel restrictions as thousands enter UK

Nick Ferrari pushes Nadhim Zahawi over 'unfair' travel restrictions as thousands enter UK

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry

11 hours ago

The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC

15 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kent Covid-19 variant 'most common lineage' in US

Alan Willson, 46, pictured with wife Annie, is fighting for his life in hospital

Father fights for life after being attacked when he 'stood up to teenagers bullying son'
Several mothers have spoken out about the heartbreaking consequences of knife crime

Mothers relive the heartbreak of losing their sons for police knife crime campaign
More than a third of teachers do not see themselves working in education in five years' time

One in three teachers do not see themselves working in education in five years
General view of an Oxfam charity shop in Brighton

UK suspends aid funding for Oxfam over sexual misconduct allegations
Boris Johnson has sought to reassure the public over the jab

PM urges public confidence in AstraZeneca vaccine as under-30s offered alternative jabs
Pharmacists transport a cooler containing the Moderna vaccine, at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen

UK vaccine rollout 'breaking the link' between Covid infections and deaths - study
The bus was set alight in Belfast amid ongoing Loyalist violence across Northern Ireland

Bus hijacked and set on fire during another day of unrest in Belfast
Nearly quarter of Brits have had physical contact out of politeness over the last year

Nearly quarter of Brits have had physical contact 'to be polite' despite Covid concerns
The blood clot conditions potentially connected to the AstraZeneca vaccine

What are the rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine and what are the symptoms?