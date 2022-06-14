Exclusive

'He won't give up': Archie Battersbee's mum vows to fight ruling to end son's life

14 June 2022, 09:15 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 10:54

High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off
High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has defiantly told hospital bosses her son is not 'giving up' his fight for survival, the day after a court ruled the tragic youngster is 'brain stem dead'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Dance spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the day after the High Court ruled her son's life support should be switched off.

She cited a case in America where a child declared brain dead was allegedly found to be alive after they were fed.

"One of the cases that [an American doctor] did actually put forward was a child that had been declared brain dead, certificate signed, was moved over to Arizona, put in a rehabilitation unit... and once receiving medical help there it was very quickly established the child had been malnutritioned," she said.

Read more: Mum of Archie Battersbee, 12, vows to fight on after judge rules life support should end

Read more: Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

"Which is why... it looked as though the body was giving up, and Archie has been severely neglected with not being fed at the Royal London."

Archie has been at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage in April.

A ruling on Monday found he was dead and doctors could stop life support treatment.

But Ms Dance said her son had made improvements since first being admitted to hospital.

"He's gripped my hand, he's slightly opened his eyes, not just one occasion [but on] many occasions, he holds his own blood pressure, he holds his own body temperature," she said.

"Obviously that's pretty exceptional that a child that's dead, ie a corpse, can actually heat itself up to 36.5."

Ms Dance said her son has gripped her hand
Ms Dance said her son has gripped her hand. Picture: Facebook

Ms Dance says she will appeal the ruling.

"We're appealing," she said.

"I'm going to continue to fight."

Alistair Chesser, Chief Medical Officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said: "This is a sad and difficult time for Archie's family and our thoughts and sympathies are with them as they come to terms with what has happened.

"In line with the guidance issued by the court, our expert clinicians will provide the best possible care whilst life support is withdrawn.

"We are also ensuring there is time for the family to decide whether they wish to appeal before any changes to care are made."

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage last month
Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage last month. Picture: Alamy

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

He was found unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and his mum believes he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

Whilst doctors at the Royal London Hospital argued the youngster was "brain-stem dead", Archie's parents said the youngster's heart is still beating and said they want treatment to continue.

Read more: LBC Views: Five years after Grenfell survivors now speak of a lack of impetus and justice

Read more: Heartbroken family pays tribute to hero father who died trying to save children in riptide

On Monday a judge ruled Archie is dead and that life support treatment should stop.

In her ruling today Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said: "I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day.

"I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.

"I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

RMT boss can't rule out general strike and warns 'rich have never been richer'

RMT chief doesn't rule out general strike and says 'rich have never been richer'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson defended the government's Rwanda migrant plans

'It’s the government’s job': PM hits back at Charles in Rwanda migrants flights row

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Robin Walker said any impact on exams would be 'unacceptable'

Rail strike threat to exams has 'unacceptable' impact on students' lives

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Exclusive
Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

22 hours ago

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

4 days ago

Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A former British heavyweight boxer was captured on video knocking out a rowdy customer at BoxPark

Boxer turned bouncer who fought Mike Tyson knocks out rowdy customer at Wembley
A taxi driver and passenger have been killed when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit crashed head-on into the vehicle

Two killed and three injured in smash with van travelling wrong way in police chase
Girl, 17, reportedly raped on a train

Girl, 17 'raped' in toilets onboard a train between London and Kent
Another 6,000 rail workers could join the strike action

Thousands more rail staff balloted over strikes as biggest ever walkout looms
Lizzo has announced she will change the lyrics of the song

Pop star Lizzo changes derogatory lyric after backlash against "ableist slur"
Lightyear will be banned in 14 countries

New Lightyear film 'banned in 14 countries over same-sex kiss'
Prossy Nakalinzi, 29, fled to the UK from Uganda

Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'
Kate and William are reportedly moving to Windsor to be near the Queen

Will and Kate 'will move to Windsor cottage' as they chase 'modest' life with less staff
'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Senior Church of England bishops have criticised the PM's plan

'Traffickers are immoral not us' Truss blasts bishops for saying Rwandan plan 'shames UK'