Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours

12 October 2023, 12:35

Nick Ferrari on FA appearing 'unlikely' to light Wembley Arch in the colours of Israel's flag

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari expresses strong disapproval of the FA's apparent reluctance to illuminate the Wembley Arch in the vibrant colours of the Israeli flag, deeming them "spineless".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of the anticipated announcement from the Football Association, as to whether it will illuminate the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag, Nick asserted his views on the topic to his listeners.

Nick said: “Now these are the same idiots that gave us VAR, which is on a totally different scale I know, but they really are destroying absolutely everything they touch aren't they?’

“So, what this means now is potential lawbreakers have the upper hand".

Noting the Association's previous actions towards the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Nick asserted: “So you do it for Ukraine, quite rightly because you think well, it’s unlikely anybody’s going to make any kind of backlash at illegal activities of Russia".

He added: “But you yield, you bow to I’ll quote directly ‘some communities’ because you fear it might upset them".

Read more: Wembley arch ‘unlikely’ to be illuminated in colours of Israel flag to avoid backlash

It comes after the government wrote a letter encouraging governing bodies in sports to ‘appropriately’ condemn the attacks on Israel.

Nick Ferrari quizzes Health Secretary on Hamas' terrorist status

However, it is reported that the arch is ‘unlikely’ to be lit up in the colours over fears of a backlash.

A message of ‘peace and unity’ is likely to be conveyed instead before England faces Australia in a friendly on Friday.

Continuing, Nick noted: “Well, can I suggest that anyone who lives here, who in any way sees the marking of the horrors that both sides have been through and are going through, of children being murdered, of holocaust victims being taken hostage, of people being set alight, they really have to question the society they’re in".

Believing that we should "show solidarity" with Israel Nick highlighted the Royal Family's condemnation of the attacks.

He said: "It’s good enough for the king, It’s good enough for Prince William, but it’s not good enough for the FA, because they fear a backlash from some communities".

Telling his listeners what actions he'd take, Nick stated: “I’d paint the pitch blue and white if I had the chance.

"I’d put it on the goalposts as well, and if they didn’t like it, tough luck.

"You show leadership, that’s what you do".

Read more: Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after mistaken 'hostile aircraft' alert

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer said Israel has the right 'to do everything that it can' in the current conflict

Israel 'has the right' to withhold power and water from Gaza, says Sir Keir Starmer

Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row

Exclusive
Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops

Shopworkers need more protection: Priti Patel calls for police crackdown after surge in thefts from shops

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC

'No shortcuts on tax cuts' Jeremy Hunt says ahead of speech announcing tougher benefit rules and living wage boost

Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp

Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

Chris Philp said there's an argument for armed officers to be paid more

Armed police could 'possibly' be paid more to reflect the risks they face, policing minister tells LBC

Sir Keir Starmer said there is no case for going back into EU

Sir Keir Starmer says he is right to seek changes to Brexit deal but there's 'no case for rejoining the EU'

Jeremy Hunt has refused to guarantee he will keep the pension triple lock

'Very worrying' Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto, says Age UK

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again

13 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch Again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz at a press conference today

Girls 'were raped over their friends' bodies' by Hamas carrying out 'a second Holocaust', British relatives reveal
Bed bugs viewed under magnifying glass.

Bedbugs: is the threat real? All you need to know

Rain is set to sweep the UK

Exact time torrential rain and strong winds to sweep the UK as 'cold snap' arrives

Bernie Ecclestone arriving at court

Bernie Ecclestone avoids jail despite admitting £400million fraud

The footage emerged after it was reported that the number of “anti-Jewish” hate incidents has trebled in the UK

‘Aww, are your people dead?’: shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protester taunting Jewish man
Ariel and a family are among the missing Brits in Israel

Bring them home: Six-month-old baby Ariel among missing Brits in Israel after Hamas massacre
Captain Tom and Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom's daughter admits keeping £800,000 from her dad's book sales and 'regrets' spa complex row
The government has said many vapes are aimed at children

Disposable vapes are 'aimed at children' and cause 'school kids to be distracted' could be banned within months
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
Security minister said he was “very concerned” by the rise in antisemitic incidents

UK has seen 89 anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas attack on Israel, Jewish charity warns