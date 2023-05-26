'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

After Just Stop Oil protesters threw orange paint over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show Nick Ferrari had a heated conversation with their spokesperson.

Speaking to Zoe Cohen, Nick pointed out: "Your colleagues attacked a sustainable garden!"

Denying this, the Just Stop Oil spokesperson told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC "They didn't attack anything," claiming they used "bio-degradable cornstarch made with vegan food colouring."

When Nick pointed out the protesters were facing charges of criminal damage, Ms Cohen said it was "a desperate peaceful plea for help."

"Well that doesn't exist in the statute books," Nick shot back.

Claiming some members of the public were "applauding and cheering" her fellow eco protesters the spokesperson said Nick "wasn't showing balance."

And then things got heated.

"The majority of people are absolutely appaled by these stunts," Nick said.

Denying that Ms Cohen replied, "That's not true."

"Don't tell me what's true and what's not true, the reality is expressed by the people shouting for security and calling your colleagues 'prats', they speak for the majority of people."

"Don't delude yourself that you have growing support."

"The stunts you are pulling such as the snooker, Chelsea Flower Show, various bridges in London, I am delighted to say public support is draining away, and you are putting yourself on a peninsula and you deserve it, you are at odds with the public."

The eco-protester said actions would only stop when the government make a statement, which further enraged Nick.

"Do you honestly think Rishi Snuank will think 'Oh my God, the Chelsea Flower Show has been attacked by orange paint, I must take action today, are you that deluded?"

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out her reply.

The Met Police says three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The activists are campaigning to end all new fossil fuel projects in the UK and did a similar thing at last month's World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

