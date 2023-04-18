Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

By Anna Fox

Caller Fiona declared her support for the environmental activist group, following their latest sporting disruption stunt at the World Snooker Championship.

Just Stop Oil supporter Fiona called Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to defend her staunch environmental views, following the outlandish protest at the World Snooker Championship.

Caller Fiona demanded the government to halt the use of oil and gas in “8 years” asserting it was a “sensible demand” to utilise time to “invest in renewables”.

Nick continuously probed Fiona with the question: “What are we going to replace it with”, exclaiming “We’re going to replace it with a mother’s love, are we?”

Two Just Stop Oil protestors halted play at the Crucible Arena in Sheffield shortly after play began yesterday evening.

One activist clambered onto the table, shaking a packet of orange powder paint, forcing a 24-hour suspension in the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry.

A female protester simultaneously tried to glue herself to the other table during the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi but was stopped by the quick-thinking response of the referee Olivier Marteel.

In a tweet to the protest group's official Twitter page, they stated the supporters are “demanding that the government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the government's genocidal policies."

Fiona maintained her argument exclaiming the government should utilize “solar energy, wind energy and tidal energy”, to which Nick replied, “you honestly think we can have that to supply the whole of the united kingdom in eight years?”

Gobsmacked by Fiona’s viewpoint, Nick said: “From a Crofters cottage in the Shetland Islands, all the way down to a tower block in Sunderland, they're all going to be powered by solar?”

During the heated exchange, Nick proceeded to label Fiona as “intellectually nuts”, exclaiming “You can’t handle the truth”.

Fiona retaliated stating: “236 million quid a week to oil and gas companies, that is killing us, that’s what's nuts”.

Concluding their exchange, Nick questioned Fiona saying: “Why do you allow yourself to be swayed by alarmist tosh?

“You are easily led”.

Just Stop Oil Supporter Fiona replied: “You don’t know your stuff, Nick”.

The latest protest falls just two days after 118 animal rights protesters were arrested after invading the track at Aintree, delaying the Grand National start.