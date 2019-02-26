Kate Hoey Says Emily Thornberry Is Wrong To Support Remain In Second Referendum

26 February 2019, 09:53

Labour backbencher Kate Hoey criticises the Shadow Foreign Secretary for revealing she'd support Remain in a second referendum, because it goes against the party's manifesto.

Emily Thornberry revealed that she would be campaigning for the UK to remain part of the European Union if a second referendum was held on Brexit.

But Brexiteer Kate Hoey says the Shadow Foreign Secretary would be wrong to do so, because the Labour's manifesto promised to support the outcome of the original referendum.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Labour MP said: "I thought our Shadow Foreign Secretary saying she would be campaigning for Remain is quite shocking and goes 100% against our manifesto".

"More and more people are feeling more confirmed in their views that politicians say one thing in their manifestos and then change their view," she said.

Labour MP Kate Hoey
Labour MP Kate Hoey. Picture: Getty

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said he believes a second referendum should be a "basic choice" between a 'credible' leave option and Remain, but rules out the idea of putting no-deal on the ballot.

He told Nick Ferrari that the Labour Party will take "whatever steps necessary" to prevent no-deal Brexit.

- Nick Ferrari Quotes Labour Manifesto Back To Keir Starmer Over Second Referendum

