Exclusive

Keir Starmer backs Dawn Butler for calling out 'master of untruths' Boris Johnson

26 July 2021, 10:09

By Fiona Jones

Sir Keir Starmer told LBC that he "absolutely" supported MP Dawn Butler branding the Prime Minister a liar, calling him the "master of untruths."

It comes after the Brent MP was asked to leave the House of Commons after she refused to withdraw claims that the Prime Minister has "lied to the House and the country over and over again".

Speaking on LBC's Call Keir, the Labour leader said: "I agree with what Dawn had to say, I think the Prime Minister is the master of untruths and half-truths and Dawn was simply giving examples of that.

"I think there's a lot of people that feel that it's the person who's not telling the truth not the person who's calling it out that ought to be on the hotspot."

He countered that Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Judith Cummings did the "right thing" in evicting Ms Butler from the chamber as she was just following Parliamentary rules.

Read more: Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament

Ms Butler told MPs in the Commons: "Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and over again."

She highlighted disputed claims made by the Prime Minister, adding: "It's dangerous to lie in a pandemic.

"I am disappointed the Prime Minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again."

