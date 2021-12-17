LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

Nick Ferrari callers reacted to the Tories' defeat by the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election which looks set to pile further pressure on Boris Johnson.

Lib Dem Helen Morgan was declared the winner in the North Shropshire by-election in the early hours of Friday morning, defeating the Tories by 5,925 votes in the ballot triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Ms Morgan won 17,957 votes, trouncing Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst into second on 12,032.

After her victory, she said: "Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.

"They have said loudly and clearly: 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'. Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated."

This is what LBC listeners have had to say, following the by-election result.

Boris Johnson is 'becoming like a bad smell in an airless room', said this Nick Ferrari caller.

The Tories' loss in the North Shropshire by-election isn't 'just' about 'individual issues' like the party scandals, this caller tells LBC.

'This is a warning and a wake-up call to Labour, who thought they were more popular than the result proves', an LBC listener has said.

This caller feels sorry for the PM having to deal with the Covid pandemic.