"Leicester's demographics the perfect storm for coronavirus outbreak"

Leicester has a population and industry that create a perfect storm for a coronavirus outbreak, a local MP told LBC.

The city has become the first area to have a local lockdown after a sharp rise in the number of cases in recent weeks.

Matt Hancock revealed that 10% of all new infections in the UK are in Leicester, adding that admissions to hospital are between six and 10 per day, rather than about one a day at other trusts.

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, explained how the local demographics have led to this.

He said: "These special circumstances caused a perfect storm in the city of Leicester.

"We know that people who live in cities tend to be younger than people who live in the countryside, about eight years younger and we know that the younger generation have been less likely to comply with the lockdown, perhaps only 50% have been complying throughout.

"We've got a much bigger Indian subcontinent population in Leicester, it tends to be multi-generational households. So you've got young people going out, perhaps coming back home with no symptoms and Grandma and Grandad go into hospital.

"We've also got quite a big food industry in Leicester and they've worked throughout the lockdown, so there's more chance of transmission there as they've not been stopping at home.

"And we also have a garment industry in Leicester, which should have locked down but has worked for internet retailers throughout and I think that's a major contribution to the reason we've got this problem now in Leicester."

Nick also spoke to hairdresser Katie, who runs George's and London Hair in Leicester.

She revealed she had eight weeks of bookings lined up, which now have to be cancelled.

She said: "We're sad about it but ultimately it's about safety and so we're going to contact the clients and get on with it."