'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari asks 'why the hell' London's New Year's Eve fireworks have been cancelled when other mass events are taking place.

After Sadiq Khan cancelled the New Year's Eve firework display over the Thames in London because of coronavirus, Nick Ferrari tackled the issue.

The annual event is usually attended by up to 100,000 people and broadcast across the world.

"Yet again," Nick said, people would not be hearing the iconic sound of fireworks and Big Ben ringing in the new year.

The event was cancelled last year in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

But, Nick said "unbelievably" the event was now being called off this year.

City Hall said it has been cancelled this year due to "uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

Nick said there was still a battle against the Covid pandemic, but pointed out that the country was "out of the worst."

"This is something I don't understand, in the England vs Hungary football match, there were 69,719 people at Wembley.

"At the American Football game at the Spurs stadium, 62,041 people turned up.

"Around 100,000 will go to the London fireworks, over a far greater area!

"35,000 people are expected for the Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, just Trafalgar Square!

"So, why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?"

Nick then pointed out the fireworks act as a worldwide advert not just for the nation's capital but also for the whole of the UK.

"So they'll have them in New York, they'll have them in Paris, they'll have them in Brussels, they'll have them everywhere but London!"