'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

By Emma Soteriou

Maggie Throup has told LBC that Tony Blair deserves his knighthood saying 'it's only right' to honour former Prime Ministers.

It comes after his addition to the New Year Honours list saw a huge backlash from Brits, claiming he "caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Ms Throup said: "I think he did lots of good things and I think it's only right that we do honour our previous Prime Ministers.

"He was Prime Minister for such a long time and I think obviously it now opens the doors for others to be recognised in the same way.

"Everybody has their part to play."

The Queen appointed Sir Tony a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

However, the move has divided opinion, with some questioning whether his role in the war with Iraq should disqualify him.

A Change.org petition for him to be stripped of the title has since surpassed half a million signatures in just three days.

In a statement on the site, it said: "Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

"We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

Other have defended the knighthood, with Sir Tony's former adviser John McTernan insisting it is an "absolutely brilliant recognition" of his achievements while in office.