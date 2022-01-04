'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

4 January 2022, 08:47

By Emma Soteriou

Maggie Throup has told LBC that Tony Blair deserves his knighthood saying 'it's only right' to honour former Prime Ministers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after his addition to the New Year Honours list saw a huge backlash from Brits, claiming he "caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Ms Throup said: "I think he did lots of good things and I think it's only right that we do honour our previous Prime Ministers.

"He was Prime Minister for such a long time and I think obviously it now opens the doors for others to be recognised in the same way.

"Everybody has their part to play."

Read more: Half a million sign petition for Tony Blair to be stripped of knighthood

Read more: Tony Blair made a Sir as he is given most senior knighthood in New Year Honours list

The Queen appointed Sir Tony a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

However, the move has divided opinion, with some questioning whether his role in the war with Iraq should disqualify him.

A Change.org petition for him to be stripped of the title has since surpassed half a million signatures in just three days.

In a statement on the site, it said: "Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

"We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

Other have defended the knighthood, with Sir Tony's former adviser John McTernan insisting it is an "absolutely brilliant recognition" of his achievements while in office.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

The Defence Secretary used some robust language

Best of 2021: Defence Secretary's shocking reaction to ex-Marine's claims

Nick has some wonderful moments in 2021

Nick Ferrari's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'

The Minister of State for Care and Mental Health has told the public to "think about" New Year Eve plans

Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't cancel quickly

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering

LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

7 days ago

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

7 days ago

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

18 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

There have been calls for Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given a George Cross

Calls grow for hero Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given George Cross
Experts have said Covid-19 infections are plateauing in London and that the Omicron variant is milder

Covid infections ‘plateau’ in London but rise elsewhere amid back-to-work chaos
The man died after attempting to jump the subway turnstile in Queens, New York.

Man dies after breaking his neck trying to jump ticket barrier in New York subway
Commuters are facing travel chaos as rail services are affected by Covid staff shortages.

Brits face back-to-work chaos on trains and at schools amid Covid staff shortages
Virginia Roberts is suing Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager

Prince Andrew to learn if civil sex case against him can go ahead
Six hospitals have been forced to declare major incidents.

Several hospitals declare critical incidents as leader warns NHS 'in state of crisis'
People crossing the English Channel are rescued by UK Border Force in December

Number of people crossing English Channel in small boats tripled in 2021
Sir Tony was made knight in the New Year Honours list

Half a million sign petition for Tony Blair to be stripped of knighthood
The Omicron variant is highly infectious but believed to be milder than previous variants

Omicron could pave way to normal life in just two months, says leading health expert
A settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein has been made public

Prince Andrew accuser's $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public