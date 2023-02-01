'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

1 February 2023, 10:47

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

On what has been dubbed ‘Walkout Wednesday’, this caller says his wife, a teacher, did not tell him she was striking until last Friday. He would be more “on board” with it if the motives were about funding for school kids, not pay.

A caller to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC said he would agree more with teachers being on strike if the aims of the walkouts were more about “funding for the school kids” than better pay.

Chris in Norwich, whose wife is a teacher, said: “It’s causing a massive debate in our household. I can be quite opinionated in my point of view as much as she can.”

“She waited until Friday to tell me that she was striking…because she didn’t want me to argue with her”, he said, prompting laughter from both himself and Nick.

READ MORE: Walkout Wednesday live: Britain struck by biggest strike in a decade as 500,000 workers take action

“She’s asked me to get on board with her point of view”, Chris continued. “She said it's for the kids so they can have better school supplies and everything else.”

However, after researching more about the industrial action, he concluded: “Everything points to teachers wanting more wages.”

When he explained this to her, she told him: “They’re taking the 5pc pay rise out of the school budget.”

Chris went on: “As I’ve informed her, a business will run and take wages out of a budget that they have over the year. Of course it's then going to affect the kids because they then can't afford some of the supplies they need.”

READ MORE: 'The NHS will not survive in its current form': Sajid Javid doubles down on charging for GP and A&E services

He said: “Realistically I've said to her if you were arguing for more funding for the school kids I would probably be more on board with it”, and explained that she makes £40,000 a year and is the “breadwinner”, with the benefits of 13 weeks for holiday.

“You’re a brave man!” Nick laughed.

Workers on strike today include teachers at the National Education Union, meaning 23,000 schools are either fully or partly closed, RMT and ASLEF train drivers, and around 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union are on strike, as are about 70,000 workers across 150 universities.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits

HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question 31/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

21 hours ago

Iain Dale 30/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The owners of the flats opposite the Tate Modern have won a legal battle over their privacy

Tate Modern neighbours win battle over viewing platform which lets people gaze into luxury flats ‘like a zoo’
Male teacher in classroom with his students

What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Andrew Tate said 'you know i'm innocent' as he arrived at court

Andrew Tate shouts 'You know I'm innocent' as he arrives at Romanian court with his brother to appeal detention
Tributes were left to the girl as police surrounded the scene

Pictured: Girl, 4, killed in Milton Keynes dog attack as neighbours describe mother's 'piercing screams'
Paul Novak tells LBC that public support for strikers will not dwindle

TUC chief tells LBC public support for strikes won't dwindle even if it forces people to miss a family funeral
inquiry launched into claims firefighters took photos of dead women. Inset Ben Ansell

Firefighters accused of 'photographing dead bodies of women in car accidents and shared on WhatsApp'
The tiny radioactive capsule has been found after a huge search operation

Pea-sized radioactive capsule found by road in Australia after massive week-long search

Andrew was told to try charity work by the late Queen, it's been claimed

Queen 'wanted Prince Andrew to try charity work' so he could make comeback into public life
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/01 | Watch Again