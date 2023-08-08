'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

8 August 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 8 August 2023, 11:34

Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of miscarriage law change success

By Abbie Reynolds

"These changes cannot be underestimated," the radio presenter and musician says after changing miscarriage history.

Talking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Classic FM and Smooth Radio presenter Myleene Klass said the changes to miscarriage laws are "a huge, huge step forward and move forward for women's health care".

Alongside Labour MP Olivia Blake and pregnancy charity Tommy's, Myleene Klass successfully campaigned for better support for women that have experienced a miscarriage.

"Previous to these changes you had to wait for three consecutive miscarriages to receive any kind of medical intervention. As a result of the changes that we have made, now you will have immediate care after your first miscarriage," Ms Klass explained.

READ MORE: 'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

Nick asked: “Of all you've achieved, all you've attained in your career, whether it is your music or on the radio, this must be right up there, Myleene.”

"This is so high up there," she began, "because campaigning and changing things at government level was nothing I necessarily set out to do".

Myleene expressed: "I'm not a politician per se, [or] a career politician, but I am a mum and I am a woman who was extremely let down by a health service that wasn't turning the spotlight on miscarriage care or how women are looked after."

She told Nick that in women's health miscarriages are the "final taboo", citing the "negative" language used to discuss the topic: "Blighted ovum, failed pregnancy."

Myleene Klass on her experience of four miscarriages

READ MORE: 'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

Myleene Klass shared how her own experience of 4 miscarriages motivated her to call for change: "I had to seek out my [own] care, so when I had my first miscarriage, which was utterly heartbreaking, I didn't know where to go. It is true when people say they just send you home."

"There is no aftercare unless you search it out."

She stated: "To have been a part of changing that [miscarriage care], along with Olivia Blake and Tommy's - I didn't do it alone - and all the brave women that have stepped forward, I feel extremely proud."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm initial 50 will arrive today

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Just a day after eco-protesters scaled Rishi Sunak's private house, Nick Ferrari gave his views.

What the hell are the police thinking? Why wasn't Rishi Sunak's house guarded, says Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks to Nick Ferrari

Nadine Dorries is not 'properly representing' her constituents Rishi Sunak tells LBC after she pledged to quit

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Rishi Sunak tells homeowner facing £2,700 monthly mortgage repayments: 'Talk to your bank'

Rishi Sunak took questions on the NHS, mortgage rates, and the migrant crisis

Watch Again: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks migrant crisis, mortgage rates and NHS - in an LBC exclusive

Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'

Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says
David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge

13 hours ago

Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

14 hours ago

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amber Gibson

Man who raped Amber Gibson before she was sexually assaulted again and murdered by her brother jailed
People watch on as wildfires spread through Portugal

Where are the wildfires in Portugal?

LBC is at the scene of the attack

Knife attack at British Museum: Man arrested after stabbing in the queue

Sinead O’Connor's funeral procession has started

Nothing compared to you: Thousands of fans line Irish streets in tribute to Sinead O'Connor ahead of funeral
Arthur died after breathing in limestone powder

Heartbroken family posts photo of smiling boy, 7, who leapt into toxic powder unaware it was deadly and died minutes after
The fire took place days after the pub was sold

'Britain's wonkiest pub' demolished days after going up in flames - as police probe cause of blaze
Sandra Bullock's sister has paid tribute after the actor's partner died

Sandra Bullock's secret struggle: Sister pays tribute to star for 'amazing' care she gave partner during ALS battle
'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'We will punish and disgrace rogue lawyers who help small boat migrants lie to stay in UK', justice secretary vows
A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central

Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker
Mystery as firefighters were ‘blocked’ from getting to blaze at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ – as cops probe ‘intruders’ at scene

Mystery surrounds 'UK's wonkiest pub' fire with access 'blocked' during blaze as police prob 'intruder' claims