Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

By Seán Hickey

The Culture Secretary has 'two years to prove herself' as the logical successor to Boris Johnson at Number 10, this caller tells Nick Ferrari.

Carol in Stanmore phoned in to share her support for Boris Johnson, after the PM won a confidence vote on Monday evening.

"The Tories who voted against him in my opinion are like turkeys voting for Christmas" she told Nick Ferrari, reminding listeners that the party didn't fully support Winston Churchill to be Britain's wartime leader.

"Maybe he isn't the best man to lead us, but he's the best man we've got now."

The Prime Minister only had 59% of his MPs express support for his premiership, raising questions of how he may save himself. Carol defended the Prime Minister, arguing that his scandals have been blown up.

"When you have the eyes of the world on you, your mistakes are magnified" she told Nick.

"I honestly believe he's the best of what we've got at the moment, with the possible exception of someone who is emerging – Nadine Dorries."

Nick nearly couldn't believe the caller's claim, asking her to confirm that she meant to back the Culture Secretary.

"She could be the lady to restore our faith in women" she confirmed.

"She's relatively low in the Cabinet", Nick noted, arguing "normally you go from Foreign Secretary or Chancellor or whatever. It would be quite a leap."

The caller stood firm: "She's got two years in which to prove herself as straight talking, honest, as honest as any politician goes."

"Being a woman, I have faith in other women."