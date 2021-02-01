Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari clashed with a professor on the subject prioritising the vaccination of teachers.

The exchange between Nick and Professor Jackie Cassell from Sussex Medical School comes after National Education Union rejected a Government plan to vaccinate one million teachers during a seven-day window next month, arguing it wouldn't stop community transmission.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for teachers to be vaccinated as a priority, but care minister Helen Whately has told LBC she does not support the idea.

Speaking of the National Education Union's stance, Professor Cassell told Nick: "A lot of people are going out to work and are not and are not having the support they need to self-isolate.

"So it's part of keeping community prevalence down...I think vaccinating teachers is not turning off the taps because children are a part of the communities."

However, Nick later said: "We're not asking you to invade Normandy. We're asking you to get the vaccination then look after our children."

The Government intends to vaccinate the four highest priority groups on the JCVI's list by 22 February.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has announced that he hopes to reopen schools on Monday 8 March.