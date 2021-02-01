Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers

1 February 2021, 10:57

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari clashed with a professor on the subject prioritising the vaccination of teachers.

The exchange between Nick and Professor Jackie Cassell from Sussex Medical School comes after National Education Union rejected a Government plan to vaccinate one million teachers during a seven-day window next month, arguing it wouldn't stop community transmission.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for teachers to be vaccinated as a priority, but care minister Helen Whately has told LBC she does not support the idea.

Speaking of the National Education Union's stance, Professor Cassell told Nick: "A lot of people are going out to work and are not and are not having the support they need to self-isolate.

"So it's part of keeping community prevalence down...I think vaccinating teachers is not turning off the taps because children are a part of the communities."

However, Nick later said: "We're not asking you to invade Normandy. We're asking you to get the vaccination then look after our children."

The Government intends to vaccinate the four highest priority groups on the JCVI's list by 22 February.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has announced that he hopes to reopen schools on Monday 8 March.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force

Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force
Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab

Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab
The Prisons Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister: Publishing details of Covid vaccine contract is 'national security risk'
Sir Keir was speaking to LBC

Cladding Crisis: Labour to force vote to protect millions of leaseholders
The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply
'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality', City Police Commissioner warns

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'

6 days ago

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

10 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no link to travel

What is the South African Covid variant? Symptoms and vaccine latest
Police across England had a busy weekend clamping down on Covid rule breakers

Covid rule breaker drove to Cotswolds because 'it was very hard to go shopping in London'
The Isle of Man has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions

Isle of Man scraps all Covid restrictions including social distancing
Mass testing will be carried out in parts of Surrey

Door-to-door testing in parts of Surrey after South Africa variant is detected
LBC's investigation has uncovered a drop in access to children's mental health services

LBC investigation: Children's mental health support plummets during pandemic
ASOS has bought three of Arcadia's biggest brands including Topshop

Who bought Topshop? ASOS owner, net worth and what the brand stands for as takeover completes
Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding

Comment: Australia's steps on cladding crisis shame the Government
Matt Hancock announcement today: Health Secretary expected to talk about Covid vaccine milestone

Matt Hancock Downing Street announcement today: What time is the press briefing?
James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth reaction to one Covid case

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case
James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row

James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row