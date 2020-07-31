"People are confused" by government's coronavirus rules, Nick Ferrari tells Matt Hancock

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari told the Health Secretary "it's not surprising people are confused" over the government's coronavirus rules.

The Government has announced a ban on different households meeting indoors in parts of northern England in response to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions affect more than 4 million people across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

They won't be allowed to mix in each other's homes or gardens, or in places like pubs and restaurants.

Speaking to Matt Hancock, Nick Ferrari said: "People are confused, Secretary of State.

"Is it seven days of self-isolation or ten? Can you use an air bridge or can you not? Can you fly at all? Can you fly to a Spanish island? Can you go to the Spanish mainland?

"It's not surprising people are confused."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Matt Hancock as new coronavirus measures were announced for parts of the North. Picture: LBC

But Mr Hancock insisted: "We do have to move fast sometimes in order to control the virus.

"The vast majority of people are following the rules that we have put in place. They're not the sort of rules that anybody would want to put in place."

The Health Secretary explained why they have targeted households meeting indoors, rather than any other measures to control the virus.

He said: "We are worried from the new information that we've got, that the biggest impact in terms of the number of contacts people have when they tested positive is meeting other households at home and visiting friends and relatives.

"Much more cases there than in people going to work and that's why we've taken this very targeted action."

