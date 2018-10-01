Moment Nick Ferrari Asks Philip Hammond For His Boris Johnson Impression

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari asked Philip Hammond to do his impression of the former Foreign Secretary.

Nick Ferrari questioned the Chancellor about an interview he did for the Daily Mail, in which he said Boris Johnson was incapable of 'grown-up' politics.

"Is it right that you attacked his plummy voice?" Nick asked.

"I didn't attack his voice at all, but actually I did my Boris Johnson impression," Mr Hammond replied.

Nick Ferrari asked Philip Hammond for his Boris Johnson impression. Picture: LBC / PA

The Chancellor gave the candid interview with the newspaper after the former Foreign Secretary blasted Theresa May's Chequers proposal as "deranged" and "preposterous".

Mr Hammond is quoted saying that Mr Johnson was 'incapable of grown-up politics' and describing his alternative plan 'wishful thinking'.

"Do you do a good Boris [impression]?" Nick asked.

"I don't know, a passable Boris," Mr Hammond replied.

Watch what happened when Nick Ferrari asked Philip Hammond for his impression of Boris Johnson in the video at the top of this page.