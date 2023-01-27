Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

By Isabella D'Emilio

A serving police officer in the M25 area told Nick Ferrari he is “embarrassed” by his force’s response to M25 Just Stop Oil protesters claiming they spent hours trying to resolve a simple matter.

The officer who wished to remain anonymous told Nick Ferrari of footage of his line managers reportedly interacting with some of the protesters, making sure they had drinking water and suntan lotion.

They claimed the incident should have been resolved instantly, and the actions by the protesters obstructing the highway should be treated as an offence. They said:

“People have highlighted the difference in police response when protesters attempted to disrupt the Platinum Jubilee and other similar events- application of the law should be the same for everyone.”

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil plan new campaign of disruption in 2023 - and could target the King's Coronation and strike days

Listeners have been sharing their views after it was revealed a joint operation between the Metropolitan Police, Kent & Essex and Thames Valley Police and Surrey and Hertfordshire forces to bring an action against 60 Just Stop Oil activists.

Road users were affected by M25 protests which has caused major disruption over the past year, bringing the highway to a standstill. The activists have regularly obstructed the road with sitting protests and strapped themselves to gantries.