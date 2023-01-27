Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

27 January 2023, 10:52

By Isabella D'Emilio

A serving police officer in the M25 area told Nick Ferrari he is “embarrassed” by his force’s response to M25 Just Stop Oil protesters claiming they spent hours trying to resolve a simple matter.

The officer who wished to remain anonymous told Nick Ferrari of footage of his line managers reportedly interacting with some of the protesters, making sure they had drinking water and suntan lotion.

They claimed the incident should have been resolved instantly, and the actions by the protesters obstructing the highway should be treated as an offence. They said:

“People have highlighted the difference in police response when protesters attempted to disrupt the Platinum Jubilee and other similar events- application of the law should be the same for everyone.”

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil plan new campaign of disruption in 2023 - and could target the King's Coronation and strike days

Listeners have been sharing their views after it was revealed a joint operation between the Metropolitan Police, Kent & Essex and Thames Valley Police and Surrey and Hertfordshire forces to bring an action against 60 Just Stop Oil activists.

Road users were affected by M25 protests which has caused major disruption over the past year, bringing the highway to a standstill. The activists have regularly obstructed the road with sitting protests and strapped themselves to gantries.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

2 days ago

Iain Dale

Cross Question 23/01 | Watch Again

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

Boss of curry house involved in video promo row knows the diner who widow believes is her dead husband
Sarah and Gary Andrews held baby Wynter as she died in their arms

NHS trust fined £800,000 after admitting failures over baby Wynter Andrews who died 23 minutes after birth
Matt Hancock said he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia in the jungle

Matt Hancock donates less than 5% of I'm A Celebrity fee to charity after raking in £320k

Met recruiting people who are 'functionally illiterate,' police inspectorate warns

Met accepting 'functionally illiterate applicants who struggle to write crime reports in bid to improve diversity'
The 2100-capacity prison offers inmates a number of luxury meals

Steaking the mick! Fury as West Midlands prison offers inmates luxury meals including lamb shank, steak and salmon
David Harewood's comments were criticised by Nick Timothy

Ex-No10 chief accuses David Harewood of 'appalling language' as star says Braverman 'looks convenient' for Tories
A smart motorway outage is planned for this weekend

'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend
Events are taking place across the country

Charity warns antisemitism still exists today as events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day take place across UK
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Andrew Marr 26/01/23

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/01 | Watch Again