Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive

2 August 2023, 08:16 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 08:23

Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today
Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today. Picture: LBC

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take LBC listeners' calls in an exclusive phone-in this morning.

The whole thing will be streamed LIVE on Global Player, and LBC's YouTube.

Phone-in exclusive: Tune in LIVE on Global Player

The Prime Minister has set out his five priorities as leader - but he has faced criticism for the lack of progress on some of the goals. His five priorities are:

  • To halve inflation this year
  • To grow the economy
  • To ensure national debt is falling
  • Lower NHS waiting times
  • Stop the boats

The PM said: "I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals" - and he's expected to face tough questions from LBC listeners this morning.

