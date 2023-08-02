Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive
2 August 2023, 08:16 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 08:23
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take LBC listeners' calls in an exclusive phone-in this morning.
The whole thing will be streamed LIVE on Global Player, and LBC's YouTube.
Phone-in exclusive: Tune in LIVE on Global Player
The Prime Minister has set out his five priorities as leader - but he has faced criticism for the lack of progress on some of the goals. His five priorities are:
- To halve inflation this year
- To grow the economy
- To ensure national debt is falling
- Lower NHS waiting times
- Stop the boats
The PM said: "I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals" - and he's expected to face tough questions from LBC listeners this morning.