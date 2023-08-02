Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive

Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today. Picture: LBC

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take LBC listeners' calls in an exclusive phone-in this morning.

The whole thing will be streamed LIVE on Global Player, and LBC's YouTube.

The Prime Minister has set out his five priorities as leader - but he has faced criticism for the lack of progress on some of the goals. His five priorities are:

To halve inflation this year

To grow the economy

To ensure national debt is falling

Lower NHS waiting times

Stop the boats

The PM said: "I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals" - and he's expected to face tough questions from LBC listeners this morning.