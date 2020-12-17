Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over pay rise for Dominic Cummings

17 December 2020, 08:53 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 08:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Home Secretary Priti Patel over the pay of former Downing Street aide Domonic Cummings.

After the news Boris Johnson's former chief advisor Dominic Cummings received a pay rise of at least £40,000 before leaving 10 Downing Street, Nick Ferrari asked a senior Government Minister about the issue.

Nick asked the Home Secretary if it was "one rule for police officer's pay and another for Dominic Cummings?"

Ms Patel said it was not embarrassing for her, but in her role, she "backs the police."

The Home Secretary told LBC that "people on low pay will absolutely get a pay rise.:

This led to Nick challenging her, pointing out "Mr Cummings wasn't on low pay was he? Sir Keir Starmer is right isn't he, it is one look for a police officer and a political adviser?"

But the Home Secretary said she was focused on backing the police, "not on the pay of particular advisers who are no longer in Government."

It comes after a Cabinet Office report revealed exactly how much the Prime Minister's chief adviser was paid.

Dominic Cummings, who is in the process of leaving his Government post, is on between £140,000 and £145,000 a year.

At Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer raised the issue with Boris Johnson. He said: "Another major mistake of the last 12 months, losing public trust. We all know what the tipping point was. The 520-mile round trip to Barnard Castle and the humiliating way in which the PM and his cabinet chose to defend it.

"Now we learn that while the PM and Chancellor are telling the Armed Forces, police officers, care workers and fire fighters that they will get a pay freeze, Dominic Cummings has been handed at least a £40,000 pay rise. How on earth does the PM justify that?"

Mr Johnson replied: "He totally trivialises the efforts of the British people in getting the virus down.

"We will continue with that tiering system and we will get that virus down. That is the best way forward for this country. All he wants to do is to lock the whole country down, he's a one-club golfer, that's the only solution he has and then all he does is attack the economic consequences of lockdowns."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ms Patel has also said she will inform the police if she sees people breaching coronavirus laws over Christmas

Priti Patel unveils £15.8bn police funding package and 6,000 new police
Caller with dying husband refuses to abandon Christmas plans

Caller with dying husband refuses to abandon Christmas plans

The Royal pair have launched a podcast venture

Harry and Meghan need to 'stop cashing in and drop Royal titles', commentator says
The Government Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Robert Jenrick: Christmas mixing laws unlikely to change but use 'good judgement'
'Where is the proof?" Nick demands evidence from this Minister

'Where is the proof? Where are the figures to show how it’s spread in pubs and theatres?'
Nick challenged the Minister over London moving to Tier 3

'Who is writing policy, Lewis Carroll?' Nick Ferrari challenges Minister Covid restrictions

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

14 hours ago

Callers have fiery clash on Covid Christmas rules

LBC callers have fiery clash over Covid Christmas rules

20 hours ago

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A pair have been arrested following an investigation into an eight year old girl feared abducted

Two arrests in abduction investigation as girl, 8, is found in Bristol
Priti Patel

Priti Patel: Police will deal with 'egregious' Covid Christmas rule breakers
Aftermath of Pan Am Flight 103, which exploded Lockerbie in Scotland, killing 270 people

US to unseal charges against Libyan Lockerbie bombing suspect
London was plunged into Tier 3 restrictions yesterday

England awaits outcome of tier review as experts warn against relaxing rules
Tiolah, known as Tillie, from Bedminster, is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man

Urgent search launched for girl, 8, feared abducted

Kate and Williams have released their adorable Christmas card

Kate and William release Christmas card with George, Charlotte and Louis
Labour thinks tax break funds handed back by supermarkets should be given to struggling high street shops

Labour demands tax breaks repaid by supermarkets be given to struggling high streets
Hundreds of Scots may have been wrongly told to self-isolate by the app

Coronavirus app 'blip' wrongly tells hundreds of Scots to self-isolate
French president Emmanuel Macron is self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus
The joint statement stressed this year Christmas cannot be normal

'This can't be a normal Christmas', UK governments say in joint statement