Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller says the public is “losing patience” with railway workers, and that they are asking for “too much”.

A caller for Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning expressed her disapproval of the upcoming railway strikes, explaining the workers are asking for “too much”.

Maureen in Sunderland said: “I think the country is losing patience with the rail strikers now, it's ridiculous. They’re holding the country to ransom.”

“Everybody is wanting more money - there just isn't any money left in the country and nobody can get the amount that they are trying to claim, that they are going on strike for”, she added.

Nick replied: “But the unions would say they've not had a pay deal in years.”

He continued: “When you go to the supermarket or you go to the store, prices have increased, and then you get your gas bill or your electricity bill. So the unions would say we’ve got to sort out our staff.”

Maureen responded: “Well I think how much they're asking for is extortionate. They’re on good money to start with and they’re asking more and more. So is everybody else as you say, the postal workers and everyone.”

“There just isn’t the money and they’re asking for too much”, she insisted. “We know everybody is going to struggle…it’s not just railway workers.”

Nick Ferrari explained that the civil service, university staff, firefighters, doctors and nurses are also striking in addition to the railway workers.

This comes after the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union announced a series of 48-hour walkouts planned for 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, followed by another wave of industrial action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

More than 70,000 University and College Union members will walk out for an improvement in pay and conditions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conducted its first nationwide vote in the 106 years of its existence. It represents nearly half a million nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants - 300,000 of which were balloted on whether the strike action should go ahead.

It is expected to start before Christmas and could continue into May next year- up to six months of striking.