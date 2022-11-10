‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

10 November 2022, 15:04

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Shelagh Fogarty says "patients are already suffering" due to "pressures" in the NHS in response to people who are against nurse strikes.

Shelagh Fogarty responded to criticism that nurses shouldn’t strike because patients will suffer, pointing out that “patients are already suffering”.

“The whole picture is kind of as predicted, isn’t it, given the situation that an awful lot of people are in on pay and conditions”, she began.

“I stress conditions, particularly in the case of the nurses, because I get the panic and the worry about patient safety and delivery of care from nurses.

“Of course, it’s going to affect them, of course, it’s going to affect that. But patients are already suffering because of the pressures in the NHS”, she said.

“The nurses and other health staff can only fill those gaps to a degree. They are only individually one person each.”

Her comments come after the news that Brits will face a triple wave of winter walkouts, with train drivers, civil servants and nurses voting to strike.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conducted its first nationwide vote in the 106 years of its existence. It represents nearly half a million nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants - 300,000 of which were balloted on whether the strike action should go ahead.

The walkout is expected to start before Christmas and could continue into May next year- up to six months of striking.

Read more: Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months

Shelagh went on: “Even if conditions were great - and we know they’re not in the NHS, latest figures about people waiting just paints an even sorrier picture than the last of figures - even if nurses had a pay deal that satisfied them they still don’t have enough colleagues to be able to do their jobs without exhausting themselves in the process.

“The picture is already one of danger to patients and danger and distress to staff, so to say they can’t do that because patients will suffer - patients are already suffering”, she said.

“What will it take to get the UK back on its feet?”, Shelagh wondered.

People were quick to respond on Twitter.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week

Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup

Gareth Southgate announces England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024

Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again
Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'