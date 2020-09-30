Sebastian Gorka: US presidential debate was 'shambolic'

By EJ Ward

A former Trump insider has branded the US presidential debate "shambolic" and said the President was not well served by his team.

Following the first TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden which at times turned into an angry shouting match, LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke with Dr Sebastian Gorka a former strategist and Deputy Assistant to President Trump.

Overnight the US Presidential hopefuls clashed in Cleveland, frequently interrupting each other over things like the pandemic, the economy, and far-right groups.

When Nick asked Dr Gorka what Donald Trump did during the debate to "shift the needle," the instant reply was that he didn't "think any needles were shifted in any direction."

Branding last night's debate a "shambolic," the former Trump adviser said he did not think the President was well served by his team.

"He had certain old phrases that he's used before, there was no new data out, and then you had the former Vice President, who wants to be the President call the incumbent Commander in Chief a 'clown' and a 'liar'."

Joe Biden used the debate to brand President Trump a "clown" and told him to "shut up."

However, the current White House occupant brought up drug use by Mr Biden's son.

Dr Gorka said the debate was a "disaster," adding next time he would like to see a "better debate."

When Nick put it to him that "nobody won" and asked if it was fair to say it was "the American public who lost?" The former Trump strategist said the "big political conclusions" were two things.

He said the first was that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden did not "go after the President's choice for the Supreme Court."

And secondly "shockingly Biden distanced himself from the green new deal."

He said that already "Twitter is ablaze."

Suggesting this left the "radical base" of the Democratic Party "very angry with Biden."

"He's going to have a lot of damage control to manage," Dr Gorka said.

Watch the whole informative exchange in the video at the top of the page.