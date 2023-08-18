'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari responds to Prince William and others not going to the Lionesses' first World Cup final

By Madeleine Wilson

As Prince William will not travel to watch the Lionesses in their first World Cup final, Nick Ferrari says that 'if it was the blokes, you would have everybody there'.

Nick Ferrari delivered this monologue off the back of the controversy surrounding Prince William's non-attendance at the upcoming Women's World Cup final.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace verified that the Prince of Wales, holding the position of the Football Association's president and thereby carrying the duty of advancing the sport on both national and global fronts, had opted against embarking on the journey to Australia.

Nick said: "Spain can send its Queen and her daughter, who I assume is a princess, and we send the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer."

It comes as England sealed the victory and a place in the first World Cup final for an England side since 1966, winning 3-1 with a goal by Alessia Russo in the 85th minute.

The Prince of Wales hailed the side's victory, writing: "What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to The Matildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted online: "What a performance Lionesses. Just one more game to go...Bring on Sunday."

Nick continued: "If it was the blokes, you would have everybody there. You'd possibly have the king. You'd certainly have Prince William, who is the chairman of the FA.

"You'd have the Prime Minister. You'd probably have Simon Cowell and Stephen Fry.

"They'd all get out there, but not, it would appear, for the girls."

