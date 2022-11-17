Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream

17 November 2022, 10:50

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“I was so angry and then I started crying” says this emotional Nick Ferrari caller. She despairs at the news that the government has squandered £14bn of taxpayers' money on luxury villas and vegan ice cream in Uruguay.

A tearful caller expressed her anger at the government after it was revealed £14bn of taxpayers’ cash was wasted- £98m of which was on a now abandoned electronic tagging programme and £837 on vegan ice cream.

Janet in Manchester told Nick Ferrari on Breakfast at LBC: “I’m glad that I took some time just to calm myself down. I was just so angry, and then I started crying of the years of austerity especially as a carer of two children with severe, severe disabilities.”

“I’m a postgraduate person”, she continued. “I don't have a pension, I don't own a home, because I stayed home to look after the children because the council and the government could not provide the support for me.”

“These people, during austerity, collected all this money for them to spend and waste it with companies which are known to their friends and family”, Janet said.

The revelations and the call are particularly significant. Today the nation awaits the Autumn Statement from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with bated breath, after the widely criticised mini-budget under Kwasi Kwarteng in September.

Follow LBC’s live blog for the Autumn Statement here

The 45p tax rate cut in particular was met with a rare issue of rebuke from the International Monetary Fund, and Kwasi Kwarteng eventually made a U-turn on the policy, with Mr Hunt scrapping most of it within days of his succession.

The Office for Budget Responsibility was also ignored in the production of the mini-budget, much to the disapproval of former Chancellor George Osborne.

“My sister is a senior nurse in theatre. She told me the NHS was running smoothly with the doctors consultants and the cleaners. The managers were at home on furlough enjoying the prosecco. This is not fair!”

Janet’s voice began to crack as she explained how she gave up her job to look after her children for the past decade.

“After 10 years going to tribunals, fighting, finally in the last six months they’ve started supporting me with 10 hours a week…imagine my mental health, my physical health, everything!”

“Listening to these people going to Uruguay, Panama, vegan ice cream and all that - I gave up my life.”
Nick had previously listed examples of government waste totalling £14bn.

It includes £98m spent by Ministry of Justice on an electronic tagging programme now written-off, £6bn spent on HS2 that is now not needed, £11,000 worth of food and hampers from Fortnum and Mason, a luxury villa stay in Italy, vegan ice cream in Uruguay costing £837 and £14,000 of staff training from the fiercely competitive Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

“I mean, I can’t believe I’m reading this!” he said, looking up at the camera and faintly smiling in shock.
The news provoked a ferocious response online.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'

‘Hell yes he could win!’: Former Republican Congressman says people who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

‘Hell yes he can win!’: Ex-Republican Congressman says those who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

Nick Ferrari and Christian Weaver

'This is truly horrific,' says Awaab Ishak lawyer as he cites racism a contributing factor in death

horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest

Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik

‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air

Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Criticism of Liz Truss is 'deeply wrong and unfair,' and 'deserves support' Foreign Sec claims
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Deputy PM Theresa Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking.

Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children
‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'
Electric cars will no longer be tax exempt

Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, the Chancellor announces
The Chancellor announced tax rises that will hit millions as he plugged a £55bn gap in the UK's finances

Millions of people to pay more tax as Chancellor confirms string of brutal hikes but benefits and pensions increased
Andrew Burfield has been jailed for life for the murder of Katie Kenyon

Andrew Burfield jailed for 32 years for murdering mum-of-two Katie Kenyon with an axe

Nearly 20% of Brexit voters now say they think it was the wrong decision - a record high

Record number of Brits now think Brexit was the wrong decision

Camille Herron ran 100 miles only to be told it did not count

Runner smashes world record for 100-mile run only to be told it didn't count because course was 716 feet short
Neighbours is to return after being cancelled this year

Neighbours is saved. Beloved Australian soap set to return to British TV after being axed this year
Hunt for award-winning tv scriptwriter Nick Fisher who has gone missing with his dog

BAFTA-winning TV writer goes missing with his beloved dog sparking police hunt

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Gina Davidson asks where is the government's integrity in having arm's deals with Qatar

Gina Davidson: Where is the government's integrity in arms deals to Qatar?