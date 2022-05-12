This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari asked the PM whether Brits should vote for the United Kingdom or Ukraine in the Eurovision song contest final this Saturday, and he declined to "advise" them on the matter.

It comes after The European Broadcasting Union announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

A statement posted on the competition website said the decision had been made after concerns that Russian participation would "bring the competition into disrepute".

The move comes after European countries threatened to boycott the competition if Russia were allowed to compete following its invasion of Ukraine.

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Johnson: "Are you looking forward to Spaceman this weekend? Should we vote for Sam Ryder or should we vote for Ukraine?"

"Oh, sorry. You're talking about Eurovision Song Contest… Honestly, Nick," he replied.

Nick again pressed the PM on whether people are "to vote for the United Kingdom or Ukraine?".

Mr Johnson said: "I will leave it to the good nature and good judgement of our brilliant listeners. They can decide whether on merit or for whatever sentimental reason they have, to vote as they please. I would not presume to advise them since, as you've detected by your question, I haven't listened to any of the songs."

Nick also attempted to bring up Peppa Pig, and was told by Boris Johnson that "Peppa Pig is a great British industry".

Asked who the police officer in Peppa Pig was, Mr Johnson said: "I honestly can't remember who the police officer is. But I’ll tell you this. We're putting 20,000 more police officers out on the street and our ambition is to make sure the UK gets safer, our communities get safer and safer, and that's what we're doing."

