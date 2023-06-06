Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

Just Stop Oil donor Dale Vince speaks to Nick Ferrari

By Anna Fox

Founder of Ecotricity and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers, Dale Vince joined Nick Ferrari to unpack Labour's eco plans and his donation to Just Stop Oil.

Just Stop Oil donor and "green energy" industrialist, Dale Vince shared his contempt for the Conservative party with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, stating: "They say all of the right things, but they do all the wrong things".

Noting the Tories commitment to the Paris Accord, Mr Vince spoke of the contradictory actions of the government, adding "They've opened a coal mine in Cumbria, drilled for oil in the North Sea" and expanded runways and roads.

Frustrated by the ongoing ban on onshore wind, which he exclaimed is our "cleanest form of energy", the "green energy" industrialist said: "I think the Tories have spent the last 13 years obsessed with fighting each other rather than fighting the problems that this country is facing”.

When questioned by Nick on the ongoing conflict between trade unions and Labour, regarding the party's plan to ban new oil and gas production in the North Sea and the risk of job loss, Mr Dale said: "It’s an enormous economic opportunity for us to go 100% green.”

When questioned by Nick on his thoughts on Labour’s eco plans, which would result in a £1000 hike to bills, the Just Stop Oil Donor reiterated his disappointment in the Tory government, focusing on their 'climate mistakes'.

He added: "People are thousands and thousands of pounds worse off than when this government came into power, earnings are down, we are at the lowest level of growth for decades so I think a thousand pounds sounds cheap".

Mr Vince has given at least £1.5m to Labour over the last 10 years, according to the Electoral Commission.

The shadow international trade secretary said Mr Vince is a “perfectly legitimate person” to take money from and his donations to Just Stop Oil do not change Labour’s opposition to the climate activist group’s actions, the shadow international trade secretary has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds said his party has been “extremely clear on our views on Just Stop Oil” and that Mr Vince is perfectly entitled to “give money to other causes”.