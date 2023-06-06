Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

6 June 2023, 12:23 | Updated: 6 June 2023, 13:09

Just Stop Oil donor Dale Vince speaks to Nick Ferrari

By Anna Fox

Founder of Ecotricity and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers, Dale Vince joined Nick Ferrari to unpack Labour's eco plans and his donation to Just Stop Oil.

Just Stop Oil donor and "green energy" industrialist, Dale Vince shared his contempt for the Conservative party with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, stating: "They say all of the right things, but they do all the wrong things".

Noting the Tories commitment to the Paris Accord, Mr Vince spoke of the contradictory actions of the government, adding "They've opened a coal mine in Cumbria, drilled for oil in the North Sea" and expanded runways and roads.

Frustrated by the ongoing ban on onshore wind, which he exclaimed is our "cleanest form of energy", the "green energy" industrialist said: "I think the Tories have spent the last 13 years obsessed with fighting each other rather than fighting the problems that this country is facing”.

When questioned by Nick on the ongoing conflict between trade unions and Labour, regarding the party's plan to ban new oil and gas production in the North Sea and the risk of job loss, Mr Dale said: "It’s an enormous economic opportunity for us to go 100% green.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Andrew Marr on dispute between unions and the Labour Party regarding the ban on offshore oil and gas

When questioned by Nick on his thoughts on Labour’s eco plans, which would result in a £1000 hike to bills, the Just Stop Oil Donor reiterated his disappointment in the Tory government, focusing on their 'climate mistakes'.

He added: "People are thousands and thousands of pounds worse off than when this government came into power, earnings are down, we are at the lowest level of growth for decades so I think a thousand pounds sounds cheap".

READ MORE: Prince Harry turns up at High Court phone hacking trial in rare royal appearance in witness box

Mr Vince has given at least £1.5m to Labour over the last 10 years, according to the Electoral Commission.

The shadow international trade secretary said Mr Vince is a “perfectly legitimate person” to take money from and his donations to Just Stop Oil do not change Labour’s opposition to the climate activist group’s actions, the shadow international trade secretary has said.

READ MORE: Major dam near Kherson blown up ‘by Russia’ sparking floods and putting nuclear power plant at risk

Nick Thomas-Symonds said his party has been “extremely clear on our views on Just Stop Oil” and that Mr Vince is perfectly entitled to “give money to other causes”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

The former US Ambassador to the UK was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday

Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

18 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

19 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

20 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Covid Inquiry Chair Baroness Hallett (L) has said she calls the shots

'I decide what is relevant', Covid inquiry chair insists amid Boris Johnson WhatsApp row

The climber thanked his partners and sponsors before later mentioning Gelje in Instagram posts

Everest climber sparks fury after Sherpa saves him at 27,000ft but he thanks sponsors and partners instead
Astrud Gilberto has died at the age of 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

All boat operations have been suspended following the children's deaths

All Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after teens drowned when 'forced out to sea by pleasure boat riptide'
Police are searching the river in connection with Malgorzaty Wnuczek's disappearance

Police search Leicester river in connection with missing woman who vanished 17 years ago as man, 39, arrested
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said he's 'frustrated' by the level of cancellations due to the strike

Ryanair cancels 400 flights across Europe as air traffic controllers go on strike in France
Prince Harry is giving evidence in the High Court as part of his phone hacking case against the Daily Mirror publisher

From James Hewitt to Paul Burrell: Five key claims from Prince Harry's explosive phone hacking witness statement
Russian forces blew up a key piece of infrastructure near Kherson

Thousands at risk of flooding flee and 'water submerges town' after Ukrainian dam 'blown up by Russia'
James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial
Kate has returned to her royal duties following the end of half term.

Business as usual for Kate as she attends Windsor Family Hub event as Harry launches blistering attacks in hacking trial