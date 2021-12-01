Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes

1 December 2021, 09:36

By Megan Hinton

The newly appointed Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary has teased Sajid Javid over when he can expect his booster jab.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, West Streeting said he told the Health Secretary to go "further and faster", grilling him about when he could expect to have his booster jab.

When asked whether an army of jabs was enough the Labour MP for Ilford North said: "We're not going to be churlish about this.

"We said to the government we need to get around half a million booster jabs delivered a day, they've been falling well short of that.

"So, in terms of this new push, we'll get behind it, we'll encourage people to volunteer, we'll encourage people to take up the booster jabs, we want - in fact I've just seen the health secretary doing the media round outside, and said 'when am I getting my booster jab, I'm 38, come on Sajid, get the rollout going further and faster'."

When asked by Mr Ferrari whether or not Sajid Javid gave him an answer to his question Mr Streeting replied: "He was a bit coy about that Nick, which I think is going to become a feature of our questions and our answers in the House of Commons.

"But seriously, look, we want the Government to be a success on this, we always have, there are other things that the Government can do by the way, particularly up to Christmas, to make sure that people don't have to change their plans, that's not just about the vaccine rollout.

"It's about making sure for example that we have pre-departure tests for anyone travelling to the UK from outside Britain so that they don't board a flight without having been tested first to try and reduce the risk of the new variant or other new variants coming in.

"[And] to make sure that we approve those antiviral treatments that can be effective in the treatment of Covid as quickly as possible.

"There are plenty of things the Government can be doing in addition, we'll continue to make the case on those things, urging the Government to go further, but supporting the vaccine rollout because it's a vital tool in our battle against covid 19."

But appearing on LBC after Mr Streeting, the Health Secretary said the Labour MP "can't jump the queue" and will have to wait his turn.

His comments come after the government announced plans to increase the roll out of booster jabs, with plans to offer all those eligible, a shot by the end of January.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said jabs will be given out in age groups, going down in five year bands.

Mr Johnson said it is "vital" the more clinically vulnerable and elderly people get the added protection first.

"The target that we've set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January," he explained.

"As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group going down in five-year bands, because it is vital that the older and the more clinically vulnerable get that added protection first.

"So, even if you have had your second jab over three months ago and you are now eligible, please don't try and book until the NHS says it is your turn."

