"Hallelujah, We've Got One Right": Nick Ferrari Hails Decision On Isis Schoolgirl

20 February 2019, 08:00

Nick Ferrari praised Sajid Javid's decision to withdraw the citizenship of Isis schoolgirl Shamima Begum.

The 19-year-old fled Bethnal Green four years ago to join terrorist group Islamic State, but now says she wants to return to the UK.

However, the Home Secretary wrote to her parents to tell them that he is to strip her of her British citizenship.

And Nick says he has absolutely made the right decision. Starting off his show on LBC, he said: "We've done it! Halle-bloody-lujah. We've actually done it.

Nick Ferrari praised Sajid Javid for the decision to revoke citizenship
Nick Ferrari praised Sajid Javid for the decision to revoke citizenship. Picture: Sky News / LBC

"Not me personally but the country, which of course I call home, to whom we pay our taxes, have at last taken a stand and the runaway Isis bride who wanted to return to her home in the UK, presumably in Bethnal Green, has had her British citizenship revoked.

"Can you actually believe it? Isn't this fantastic?

"Isn't this a moment when you can actually stop and think we've got one right here.

"Credit to Sajid Javid, but will he or rather the state, get away with it?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

ERG member Marcus Fysh was given an Iain Dale grilling

Iain Dale Gets Tough With ERG MP: “You’re Putting Brexit At Risk!”

5 days ago

Theresa May and Layla Moran

Kicking The Can Down The Road Makes Theresa May "Deluded": Layla Moran

7 days ago

Layla Moran in the LBC studio

Layla Moran Responds To Lib Dem Leadership Speculation

7 days ago