Furious Nick Ferrari accuses Health Secretary of 'day of shame' over ambulance strikes

By EJ Ward

A furious Nick Ferrari has accused the Health Secretary of presiding over a 'day of shame' as ambulance workers go on the largest strike in 30 years.

Taking Steve Barclay to task, NIck asked: "How is it, on your watch, we have the first ambulance strike of this magnitude in 30 years, it's a day of shame for you and your government isn't it?"

As NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety, the unions angrily accused the Government of putting lives at risk by refusing to engage with them on the issue of pay.

But the Health Secretary denied it was a 'day of shame,' telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC the government is "investing more" in the NHS, "which the trade unions have chosen not to accept."

"Oh please, Secretary of State," Nick interrupted questioning the qualifications of the people who sit on the NHS independent Pay Review Body.

"There are people who've done human resources for making oven chips, why are we looking to them to solve this crisis? And you only get the gig if you or the Prime Minister appoint them. Independent, please!"

But, the Health Secretary said he did not accept Nick's characterisation of the process.

"It's a long-standing process they've got," Mr Barclay claimed.

Union leaders insisted there would still be cover for the most serious calls through a series of local agreements.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said claims many serious calls would receive no response were "misleading" and "at worst deliberately scaremongering" by ministers.

Christina McAnea, the Unison general secretary, said that if there were any deaths during the strike it would "absolutely" be the fault of the Government.

"They have been totally irresponsible," she told TalkTV. "It's completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us."