Boris Johnson repeatedly refuses to criticise dad Stanley for breaking lockdown rules

Boris Johnson refuses a number of times to criticise his father for breaking the lockdown guidance when he flew to Greece for a holiday.

Stanley Johnson flew to Greece via Bulgaria for a holiday on the Mediterranean, despite government advice saying you should avoid all but essential travel.

As the Prime Minister was taking your calls on LBC, he got a call from Gurvinder, who said he could not see his mother before she died because of the rules and he found it galling to see Dominic Cummings breaking those rules and keeping his job.

Nick then asked Mr Johnson for a comment on his father's own breaking of the guidelines.

But as he asked again and again, he could not get an answer.

Boris Johnson refused to comment on his father breaking the lockdown guidelines. Picture: LBC

More to follow...