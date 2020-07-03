Boris Johnson appears to praise no-deal Brexit as "a very good option"

3 July 2020, 11:37

By Adrian Sherling

Boris Johnson has told LBC that an Australian-style Brexit deal will be a "very good option".

And that has caused anger amongst Remainers, who claim he is talking up a no-deal Brexit, considering Australia does not have a trade deal with the European Union.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "I've had some very good conversations with friends and colleagues from around the EU.

"I'm a bit more optimistic than Michel [Barnier] is there.

"There's a good agreement to be reached. But obviously if we can't, then we will have the very good option also of an Australian-style arrangement."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson refuses to criticise his father over breaking lockdown rules

Boris Johnson said an Australian-style deal is a "very good option". Picture: PA / LBC

Afterwards, James pointed out: "When he says a Australian-style deal, he might as well say an Outer Mongolian-style deal. Or a no-deal. It's the same."

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood clarified: "It's worth pointing out that Australia doesn't have a trade deal with the European Union."

Adam Payne from Business Insider also pointed out that very good is "the exact opposite of how businesses describe that outcome".

