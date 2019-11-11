Exclusive

Brexit Party won't win a single seat, says Ukip's only General Election winner

11 November 2019, 10:29

The man who won Ukip's only seat at a General Election has told LBC that the Brexit Party will not end up with a single MP after next month's poll.

Nick Ferrari asked Douglas Carswell: "Do you think it's Mr Farage's patriotic duty to stand down candidates in much of the country?"

Carswell responded: "I don't know about that but what I do know is that there is not a chance of the Brexit Party winning a single constituency in the country, and let me tell you why.

"I was the only person who ever won a seat for UKIP in a general election. UKIP was doing better, much better than the Brexit Party is today and we only managed to win a single constituency in Clacton.

"So anyone who votes for the Brexit Party at this election is not going to return a Brexit MP. That's absolutely not going to happen.

"So the question then becomes, why are they running?

"Now, I fully understand why it is that there are lots of Eurosceptics out there like me who frankly got a bit cheesed off with the Tory Party and decided to put pressure on the voting for someone else.

He continued: "But the reality is that we now have the opportunity to get Brexit done."

We finally have a prime minister. We finally have Boris Johnson who wants to get us out the EU. So I really do think even if you cannot stand before to your local Tory MP or your local Tory candidate, grit your teeth and vote for Boris because that's the only way to get it done."

Brexit Party won't win a single seat, says Ukip's only General Election winner
Brexit Party won't win a single seat, says Ukip's only General Election winner. Picture: PA

Nick then asked if this deal was Brexit in name only (BRINO), as Nigel Farage is suggesting.

Carswell said: "Huge kudos and respect to Nigel. We wouldn't have had the referendum without him, Some say we might not have won the referendum without him.

"But look, I think Nigel would say that anyway, wouldn't he? I mean, Nigel, doesn't feel that he's been included.

"That's a perfectly understandable reason. He feels slighted. That's a perfectly legitimate feeling he has.

"But this isn't about the feelings of politicians. This isn't about us demanding the deals are done and pacts are made.

The reality is that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get this country out of the EU and that is far more important than the precious feelings of a politician."

Nick then asked what he expected to see playing out in the next four weeks.

Carswell said: "I see a desperate establishment, a desperate intellectual elite at the apex of the BBC and the opinion-forming classes in Westminster, the Brexit blockers who did everything they could to deny the referendum result being implemented fighting a desperate rearguard action against Boris Johnson.

They're throwing everything at him and the last thing we need is for Brexiteers to be the establishment's useful idiots. Don't help the Brexit blockers, don't vote for the Brexit Party. Get this done, vote for Boris."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 11 November 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

1 hour ago

Iain Dale shuts down caller who argues that we live in a 'dictatorship'

Iain Dale shuts down caller who argues that we live in a 'dictatorship'

21 hours ago

Iain Dale challenges Sian Berry on Green proposal to make cocaine available recreationally

Iain Dale challenges Sian Berry on Green proposal to legalise cocaine

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Brexit Party chair over decision not to contest Tory seats

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Brexit Party chair over decision not to contest Tory seats
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Candidate calls in to James O'Brien after being dropped by the Brexit Party

Water giants turn to ex-Centrica exec to stem flow of criticism
Former nuclear submariner explains why nuclear deterrence doesn't always work

Former nuclear submariner explains why nuclear deterrence doesn't always work