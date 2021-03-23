Police assaults at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protests were 'unacceptable', former top cop says

By EJ Ward

A former senior police officer has branded assaults on officers at a 'Kill the Bill' protest as 'unacceptable.'

Violence marred a "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol, which saw a police station attacked, officers injured and vehicles set alight.

Former Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy has branded the attacks on police officers as 'totally unacceptable.'

Police said eight people had been arrested, six for violent disorder and two for possession of an offensive weapon, following Sunday night's riot.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the former senior officer opened up on the impact of the attacks on the officers.

'Those officers had to go back to their families and tell their children why mummy or daddy were attacked for doing their job and wearing a uniform,' Sir Peter told Nick.

Twenty-one police officers were injured, two seriously, when what started as a peaceful demonstration turned violent after about 500 protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station.

