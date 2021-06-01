Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

1 June 2021, 09:05

By Fiona Jones

LBC listeners branded business minister Paul Scully's interview with Nick Ferrari a "car crash" as he admitted he had no information about the apprentice scheme he was announcing.

The Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam came on to talk about the Government's new scheme to give businesses £3,000 for each apprentice they take on - however could not answer how much funding will be dedicated to this.

"The funding is not open ended but we want to make sure we can get as many employers to take this up as possible," Mr Scully said, adding, "I don't have the overall funding package details for it."

Nick asked why Mr Scully did not have the details, pushing him to answer whether the announced scheme would have an "endless pot of cash."

Mr Scully responded, "Businesses have been paying in to this, we want to make sure it gets used as well as possible...especially for the smaller businesses who don't come in to the levy area."

Nick pursued: "What is the total cost to taxpayers of this scheme?"

Mr Scully could not answer, and Nick said, "You're the Small Businesses Minister, your job today is to tell everybody what your Government believes in this and you have no idea what this is going to cost. You've no idea whether this is going to cost £1 million, £10 million, £100 million, £500 million, £1 billion.

"You're handing out £3,000 of my listeners' money per apprentice...but you've no idea the total cost, I find that extraordinary minister, do you?"

The MP conceded, "It's a shame that I haven't got it for you, Nick, and I will find it for you.

"This is something of value to the taxpayers because having apprentices in work, in training, is good for the economy, is good for those people and it allows us to grow back better."

